ABP Sanjha launches as a satellite channel on Tata Sky

ABP Network's Punjabi news channel ABP Sanjha, which was available only on digital platforms till now, has launched as a satellite channel on the direct to home (DTH) platform Tata Sky. Interestingly, the launch comes ahead of the 2022 assembly elections in five states including Punjab. This is a big leap for a channel that was actually slated to launch in 2014. The earlier launch plan didn't fructify since Fastway Transmission, the biggest cable TV distribution platform in Punjab, was not willing to carry the channel.

Since then, ABP Sanjha has been operating as a digital news channel. Digitally, it is available on ABP Live, YouTube, ZEE5, MX Player, JioTV, and Amazon Fire TV. ABP Sanjha’s digital site receives 11.1 million monthly page views. It also has a whopping 1.39 million subscribers on YouTube and 1.1 million likes on Facebook. Meanwhile, the TV distribution market in Punjab has also undergone a huge change. Tata Sky is the most popular paid platform in the state of Punjab alone, catering to 7 lakh homes (approx. 28-30 lakhs people) using its services. It has a 14% market share in the state, followed by Airtel with a 12% share.

In a statement, the network said that the partnership with Tata Sky will make the channel accessible to subscribers who were keen to watch ABP Sanjha on the DTH platform. It will further strengthen ABP Sanjha’s foothold among the Punjabi-speaking community spread across the world. The channel has a special focus on Punjabis and Punjabiyat. Commenting on the ABP Sanjha’s debut on Tata Sky, ABP Network CEO Avinash Pandey said, “Since the time we started ABP Sanjha on the internet platforms in 2014, it has garnered a string of affiliations and numbers.

ABP Sanjha’s, debut on Tata Sky is a big leap for a brand that already has a strong loyal base on ZEE5, JIO TV, MX Player, Amazon Fire TV. ABP Sanjha also reflects the emerging trend in the industry, where the products are launched into the streaming platforms first and then go onto cable and satellite platforms. We at the ABP Network started this trend, and we are happy that many in the industry are following it now.”

With ABP Sanjha's launch, the number of satellite channels in ABP Network's portfolio has jumped to six including ABP News (Hindi), ABP Majha (Marathi), ABP Ananda (Bengali), ABP Asmita (Gujarati), and ABP Ganga (Hindi), which is a dedicated channel for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. ABP Sanjha boasts of strong creative and programming teams that work in tandem with popular on-ground journalists to provide viewers with an immersive experience. The channel has a strong program list in the pipeline, keeping its coverage rooted on the ground, while highlighting pertinent issues, with programmes such as Chona da Chulla Chaunka, Sanjhi Sath Siyasi Sach, Kaun Banuga CM, and Tuhada Halka Tuhada Leader, Kya Hua Tera Wada.

Through this line-up, the channel will deep dive into all facets of the upcoming Punjab elections, from focusing on issues related to rural women and the evolving politics at the grass-root level in village politics to assessing the best possible CM candidate. Through Kya Hua Tera Wada, ABP Sanjha plans to test public perception on the work done by the current Government vis-à-vis their election manifesto in 2017, and with Tuhada Halka Tuhada Leader, an interactive show with the representatives of a particular constituency assessing the report card of Ministers and MLA.

