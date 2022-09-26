Aaj Tak tops YouTube Hindi News weekly ranking

The channel's viewership for Week 38 stands at 86.2 million

Aaj Tak has gained 86.2 million views on YouTube, as per the data released for Week 38. This accounts for 22% share in views.

The Hindi news channel from the India Today Network has a formidable edge over its next competitor.

In July, Aaj Tak was leading in the YouTube Live Stream ranking chart with 76359 concurrent users per minute.

In March this year too, the channel took the top spot in the rankings. As per Google trends, Aaj Tak had a search volume of over 1 million among the top 10 searches in Google.

Recently, Aaj Tak announced the launch of Aaj Tak 2. The platform is expected to give Aaj Tak a chance to build itself into a brand of journalistic rigour.

