Aaj Tak awarded with Ruby Play Button for hitting 50 million subscriber mark on YouTube

India Today Group’s Hindi news channel Aaj Tak has crossed the 50 million subscriber mark on YouTube. Aaj Tak is world’s first news channel to qualify for a Ruby Play Button, a creator award given to YouTubers for reaching 50 million subscribers.

Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie was the first receiver of the Ruby Play Button or Custom Play Button. He received the award in 2016. Ruby Play Button is the second highest honour given to YouTubers after Red Diamond, which is given to channels that reach 100 million subscribers.

The awards are a way of recognizing the extraordinary effort that creators put into their channels to build thriving communities, responsibly.

