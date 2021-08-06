Aaj Tak announces latest edition of political conclave

Aaj Tak announces the latest edition of its political conclave -- “Panchayat Aaj Tak” – scheduled for Friday, August 6, at Lucknow’s Taj Mahal Hotel.

The event will feature debates and discussions on various burning issues surrounding UP politics ahead of the state assembly elections due early next year.

Top leaders from the ruling BJP and from other parties like the INC, AAP, the BSP, and the SP will be in attendance as speakers discussing the dynamics of civic development, electoral politics, religion, minority representation, and arts and culture in the state of Uttar Pradesh.

The day will see a host of powerful sessions, starting with “Kaun Banega Mukhya Mantri? (Who Will Be The Chief Minister?)” led by the Deputy Chief Minister of UP, Shri Keshav Prasad Maurya, moving to multi-party panel discussions like “Kaun Jaat Ho? (What’s Your Caste?)” with leaders from the BJP, Congress and the SP.

Current cabinet minister, Shri Satish Mahana will take a session on civic planning such as “Expressway ki Ganga”.

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav will lead a session titled “UP Mein Khela Hoi”. Rakesh Tikait, spokesperson of the Bhartiya Kisan Union will be talking in the session named “Jaat Khadi Karega Khaat!”

Bhim Army President Chandrashekhar Azad Ravan will be heading a session on Dalit vote blocs while AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi along with cabinet minister Sidharth Nath Singh will be talking in a session titled “Chunav Ka Dharam Kaanta”.

The final session of the day will be a keynote speech from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on “Mission 300” and his vision for Uttar Pradesh.

“Panchayat Aaj Tak'' has been Aaj Tak’s effort to bring nuanced debates to the Indian masses, in order for them to comprehend topical issues in an easy-to-access format. The event will be conducted with all Covid-appropriate protocols in place.

Audiences can tune into “Panchayat Aaj Tak” on Friday, August 6, starting at 10 am. The event will be broadcast live on the Aaj Tak channel and live-streamed online. The full programme can be found here.

