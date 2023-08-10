15th edition of ENBA to be held on August 27
The event brings together the news TV ecosystem and is a true celebration of TV journalism
The 15h edition of the country’s biggest News TV Awards, popularly known as e4m News Broadcast Awards (ENBA), will be hosted on 27th August, 2023.
ENBA was set up in the year 2008 with the objective of recognizing the best in Television News, to reward broadcasters and industry leaders who are responsible for shaping the future of Television Broadcasting in India.
This year we received over 2,000 nominations and we will be recognising the most deserving TV News Channels and the people behind them at this event. From categories like Best News Channel of the Year Hindi & English, Best CEO of the year, Best Editor in Chief, Best Anchors among other categories, ENBA recognises and celebrates TV journalism.
Over the years the ENBA jury has been led by eminent names like: Sh. Harivansh Narayan Singh, Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha, Dr. Kiran Karnik, Former President – Nasscom, Sh. Kailash Satyarthi, Dr. Nasim Zaidi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Mr. S.Y. Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India, Mr. N. Ram, Chairman, Kasturi & Sons Ltd., Former Editor–in-Chief, The Hindu and Group Newspapers, and Mr. Sanjay Gupta, Former Managing Director of Star India.
This year, the Jury was led by Sh. Sunil Arora, Former Chief Election Commissioner of India.
With over 450 news channels in the country today, how many times have you seen them come together on one platform? At ENBA we do it each year. We bring the News TV ecosystem together. On the awards night, channels across the nation are focused on these awards. Each moment is celebrated on prime time, making it a unique event that gets nationwide attention for six hours non stop. Be part of the celebration, join us on 27th August at Radisson Noida.
Entry by invite only.
Q1FY24: ZEE reports 8% YoY growth in operating revenue at Rs 1984 crore
Subscription revenue up 18% YoY to Rs 907 crore
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 6:08 PM | 3 min read
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) has reported a 7.6% growth in operating revenue at Rs 1983.8 crore in Q1 FY24 against Rs 1845.7 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.
The company’s advertising revenue decreased by 4% to Rs 940 crore from Rs 976.3 crore. The domestic advertising revenue saw a decline of 6.4 % in Q1 FY24 at Rs 901.8 crore from Rs 976.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
It said there was a muted Ad spending environment as Q1 started off on a soft note, with IPL during the first two months of the quarter, adding that green shoots emerged towards the quarter end, with early signs of Ad spends led by FMCG starting to pick up.
The subscription revenue for the company was up by 18 % from Rs 771.7 crore to Rs 907.49 crore as “it was driven by the pick up in subscription revenue post NTO 3.0 and ZEE5.”
EBITDA for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 154.9 crore, down by 42 % from the same quarter previous year and PAT (profit after tax) was down by 97 % this quarter YoY basis.
ZEEL’s total expenditure went up from Rs 1654.1 crore to Rs 1927 crore.
On the other hand, ZEE5 saw a YoY revenue growth of 21% at Rs 194 crore.
The company said that its content continues to perform well and strong engagement is continuing
Zee Music Company (ZMC), the 2nd Largest Music Label with 137 million subscribers on YouTube, witnessed a 13% QoQ growth on video views and added three million subscribers during the quarter.
The company said that its Board of Directors at a meeting in December 2021, considered and approved the Scheme of Arrangement under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013 (Scheme), whereby the Company and Bangla Entertainment Private Limited, an affiliate of Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd (formerly known as Sony Pictures Networks India Private Limited), shall merge in Culver Max Entertainment Pvt Ltd.
“After receipt of requisite approvals / NOC's from shareholders and certain regulators including SEBI, CCI, ROC etc. the Company filed a petition with NCLT for approval of the Scheme which has been heard and currently reserved for final order. The order shall be effective after the NCLT approval and balänce regulatory approvals and completion of closing formalities,” it said.
The management as part of its portfolio rationalisation initiative and conditions of impending merger is in the process of either liquidating / discontinuing / selling certain entities (primarily Margo Networks Private Limited).
“Basis the same, the management has classified the investment in relation to these entities as Non-current Assets held for sale/disposal. Considering these assets are held for sale, the assets have been recorded at their realisable value, accordingly during the quarter ended 30 June 2023 and quarter and year ended 31 March 2023, the Company has recorded an impairment of Rs 211 lakhs and Rs 33,138 lakhs respectively on such assets which has been disclosed as an exceptional item.
“During the year ended 31 March 2023, the impact on consolidated financial results was Rs 9,757 lakhs as the losses incurred by such entities in the earlier financial years was recorded in the consolidated financial statements of those respective years. During the quarter ended 30 June 2023, the management of the Company has estimated liability to fund the closure costs at Rs 3,240 lakhs, which has been approved by the board subsequent to the quarter end, which has been treated as an exceptional item,” it said.
The merger related cost for Q1 FY24 stood at Rs 706.4 crore, up from Rs 149 crore last fiscal.
All about Gaurav Shah, long term Adani Group loyalist & new HR Head of NDTV
Shah has a big task at hand- aligning talent with the fresh strategic direction of the NDTV Group
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 2:17 PM | 3 min read
Gaurav Shah, who was recently given the role of General Manager & Sr. Business Partner, Adani Enterprises Ltd will now head the HR function at NDTV Group.
Shah will take over from long time NDTV hand and Roy's loyalist, Anuradha Srinivasan, who was the Head of HR at NDTV Group.
After taking over the reins of the nearly four decade old entity, Adani Enterprises Ltd is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company.
When NDTV founders Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy left the company’s board in December 2022, it was followed by the resignation of some top names who were associated with the group for decades. From Sr. Journalist and Executive Editor of NDTV India Ravish Kumar, to NDTVs Group President Suparna Singh, Chief Strategy Officer- Arijit Chatterjee and Chief Technology and Product Officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi, there was an exodus of sorts.
Among other well known faces, Sreenivasan Jain announced his resignation from NDTV in January 2023. He was associated with the news channel for 28 years. Few days later, Nidhi Razdan who had worked at NDTV 24×7 for over two decades also quit.
While announcing these resignations, NDTV, in a regulatory filing had stated, "The company is in the process of putting up a new leadership team which will set a fresh strategic direction and goals for the company."
When the NDTV Group’s downsizing began, Jayati Roy, who was the HR Head chose to quit and Anuradha Srinivasan Srinivasan took over the role.
Srinivasan who moved out after a long stint had joined NDTV as front office executive. Over the next few years she rose through the ranks and was later appointed as the Chief Production Controller of NDTV and subsequently as Head of HR at NDTV Group.
When we spoke to some former employees they told e4m that despite not having any formal training in the HR function, Srinivasan still oversaw the massive HR operations at the group.
Long Term Adani Group Loyalist
Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade. He joined Adani Enterprises Ltd in 2014 as Manager, Lead Talent Execution. After three years and four months in his initial role he was promoted to Senior Manager, Human Resources in 2018.
In 2020, Shah took over as Deputy General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner and given his outstanding performance he was further promoted to lead as Associate General Manager & Sr. HR Business Partner in 2022.
As HR Leader Shah has 19+ years of experience in driving various strategic & innovative HR initiatives aligned with business priorities to foster a high performance culture and engagement. He has a breadth of experience across multiple geographies & versatile industries including IT/ITES, Telecom & integrated Infrastructure with conglomerates.
Prior to joining Adani Group, Shah was associated with Tata Teleservices Ltd as Dy. Manager, Human Resource. He has also served stint at Reliance Communications as Assistant Manager, Human Resources.
Shah holds Post Graduate Diploma in Business Management, Strategy & Leadership from Emeritus, Singapore.
Shah has a big task at hand- aligning talent with the fresh strategic direction of the NDTV Group and given his track record at Adani Enterprises Ltd, industry insiders expect a big overhaul of the HR function under his leadership over the next few months.
TRAI to DPOs: Deploy certified conditional access & subscriber management systems
The certification process will enable the standardisation of CAS and SMS in the systems deployed by Distribution Platform Operators
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 12:55 PM | 1 min read
TRAI has issued an order to all distribution platform operators (DPOs) that in case a new CAS/SMS is to be deployed on or after 01st March 2024, then they should only deploy such CAS and SMS systems that are tested by a testing lab accredited by TEC and certified by TEC or any other agency as designated by the authority.
Further, the DPOs have been told to get their existing CAS and SMS upgraded to such CAS and SMS that are duly tested and certified by TEC to meet the requirements specified under Schedule IX of the Interconnection Regulations, 2017, on or before 1st March 2025.
The certification process would enable the standardisation of CAS and SMS in the systems deployed by Distribution Platform Operators, which would enable access to only subscribed television channels to the subscribers and thereby ensuring a check on piracy. Also, the broadcasters will get their fair share of revenues, the regulatory body has said.
Dish TV turns debt-free but Q1 operating revenue down 18%
Manoj Dobhal to assume charge as Chief Executive Officer, replacing Anil Dua
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 9, 2023 9:31 AM | 3 min read
Dish TV India’s operating revenue for the first quarter ended June 30, 2023, has declined by 17.7 % to Rs 500.2 crore from Rs 608.6 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.
Subscription revenue of Dish TV also dropped by 27 % to Rs 397.4 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 545.3 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
Dish TV India’s Q1 EBITDA stood at Rs. 212.7 crore, down from Rs 323.8 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. However, profit after tax for the quarter was Rs. 20.5 crore, up 15.1% Y-o-Y basis.
The company also said that it has become a zero-debt organisation after paying off the last tranche of its outstanding debt of Rs 725 million during the first quarter of the current fiscal.
Anil Dua, the outgoing CEO, Dish TV India Limited, said, “The merger of d2h into Dish TV India Limited back in March 2018 had opened up several strategic opportunities for us; but it had also swelled up our debt by more than three times. The combined net debt had to be brought down without letting go of customer acquisitions and market share.
“However, in the absence of fresh credit availability due to reasons beyond our control, we had to restrict capital expenditure to be able to stay on course to pay down debt, which eventually did cost us our market share. Today, we are glad to have achieved the net zero debt status despite all the ups and downs that we have witnessed over the years. We have been already accelerating our new subscriber additions and I am sure that the debt-free status and the resultant stronger balance sheet would open new avenues for the Company going forward.”
Manoj Dobhal will be assuming charge as Chief Executive Officer of Dish with effect from August 23, replacing Anil Dua.
Dish TV India’s gross additions in subscribers during the first quarter were 36% higher than the corresponding quarter last fiscal, but during July the company witnessed no subscription period.
“Unlike the retail-happy first two months of the quarter, July was full of heavy monsoon downpours leading to periods of no-subscription and resultant overall negative net additions, the company said in its statement,” it said in the statement.
The company's expenditure was up by nearly 1% this Q1 to Rs 287.5 crore from Rs 284.8 crore in the same quarter last fiscal. The cost of goods and services was down 1.1 % to Rs 151.8 crore in Q1 FY24 from Rs 153.6 crore in Q1 FY23.
Dish TV India’s OTT business, which started with Watcho ‘Exclusives,’ has been seeing steady progress and hit 80 million users by July 2023.
In September 2022, Dish TV India expanded its OTT services portfolio by launching Watcho ‘Super App’ , its OTT aggregation and distribution service.
“Bidding adieu, I am content knowing the fact that Dish TV India Limited is on the right track to firmly establish itself as a platform of choice amongst video viewers who prefer diverse and abundant content at the right price.
“Compared to a few quarters earlier, the Company is now on a stable wicket both financially and from a product offering perspective. With an able and experienced leadership team at the helm, I am confident that Dish TV India Limited would continue to delight its customers while striving to create shareholder value,” Dua said.
TRAI issues consultation paper on review of NTO 3.0
The paper has been issued in order to address the issues regarding tariff, interconnection and quality of service of broadcasting and cable services
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 1:49 PM | 7 min read
The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a Consultation Paper on Review of Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services.
The authority has sought comments from stakeholders on the paper to address the issues raised in the new tariff order (NTO 3.0) issued in November, 2022.
The comments are to be submitted by September 5 and counter submissions, if any, to be made by September 19, 2023.
In November last year, TRAI had come out with the third amendment in tariff order which had put a ceiling of Rs 19 per tv channel for inclusion in bouquet among other provisions. Issues have been raised on the order by distribution platform operators (DPOs) and local cable operators (LCOs). Some were addressed and some still remained.
“In order to address the remaining issues pertaining to Tariff, Interconnection and Quality of Service of Broadcasting and Cable services, as identified by the stakeholders' committee and suggested by other stakeholders, the Authority is issuing this consultation paper for seeking stakeholders' comments.
In the consultation paper, the regulatory body has asked stakeholders about various issues related to tariff, interconnection, quality of service and financial disincentives (disadvantages).
It has asked the stakeholders if the present ceiling of Rs 130 on NCF (network capacity fee) be reviewed and revised and reasons for it.
“Since Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) generally gives permission to a channel in multiple languages, how the placement of such channels may be regulated so that interests of all stakeholders are protected?
“Should the revenue share between an MSO (including HITS Operator) and LCO as prescribed in Standard Interconnect Agreement be considered for a review?” asked TRAI in its consultation paper.
It also asked if the channels available on DD Free Dish platform be mandatorily made available as Free to Air Channels for all the platforms including all the DPOs.
In consonance with the complete digitization of the cable TV sector, TRAI had in March 2017 notified the Regulatory Framework for Broadcasting and Cable services. It came into effect from December 2018.
Upon implementation of the New Regulatory Framework 2017, TRAI noticed some inadequacies impacting the consumers. As the New Regulatory Framework changed quite a few business rules, many positives emerged. To address certain issues that arose after implementation of new regulatory framework, after a due consultation process with stakeholders, TRAI on 01.01.2020 notified the New Regulatory Framework 2020.
Several stakeholders raised issues but the validity of the framework was upheld by the various high courts where it was challenged.
The provisions related to Network Capacity Fee (NCF), multi-TV homes and long-term subscriptions of the amended framework 2020, were implemented.
However, after new tariffs were announced by the broadcasters, TRAI received representations from DPOs, Associations of LCOs and consumer organizations.
Stakeholders highlighted difficulties likely to be faced by them in implementing new rates in their IT systems and migrating the consumers in bulk to the new tariff regime through the informed exercise of options, impacting almost all bouquets, due to upward revision in the rates of pay channels and bouquets declared by broadcasters.
To deliberate on the various issues related to implementation of the amended framework 2020 and suggest a way forward, a committee consisting of members from Indian Broadcasting & Digital Foundation (IBDF), All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) & DTH Association was constituted under the aegis of TRAI.
After due consultation process, TRAI, on 22nd November 2022, notified the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services (Eighth) (Addressable Systems) Tariff (Third Amendment) Order, 2022 or NTO 3.0 and the Telecommunication (Broadcasting and Cable) Services Interconnection (Addressable Systems) (Fourth Amendment) Regulations, 2022 which covered issues like continuance of forbearance on MRP of TV channels; ceiling of Rs 19 on MRP of a TV Channel price for inclusion in bouquet; discount of 45% on sum of the price of individual channels while forming Bouquet and; additional incentives of 15% by broadcaster to be permitted on Bouquets also.
“The Stakeholders' Committee also listed several other issues for subsequent consideration by TRAI. In addition, the Authority held multiple meetings with representatives of broadcasters, MSOs, DTH operators and LCOs. Several issues were put forward during these meetings. TRAI has considered some relevant suggestions given by various stakeholders,” TRAI said.
Some of the Issues for Consultation:
Q1. Should the present ceiling of Rs.130/- on NCF be reviewed and revised?
- If yes, please provide justification for the review and revision.
- If yes, please also suggest the methodology and provide details of calculation to arrive at such revised ceiling price.
- If not, provide reasons with justification as to why NCF should not be revised.
- Should TRAI consider and remove the NCF capping?
Q2. Should TRAI follow any indices (like CPI/WPI/GDP Deflator) for revision of NCF on a periodic basis to arrive at the revised ceiling? If yes, what should be the periodicity and index? Please provide your comments with detailed justification.
Q3. Whether DPOs should be allowed to have variable NCF for different bouquets/plans for and within a state/ City/ Town/ Village? If yes, should there be some defined parameters for such variable NCF? Please provide detailed reasons/ justification. Will there be any adverse impact on any stakeholder, if variable NCF is considered?
Q4. Should TRAI revise the current provision that NCF for 2nd TV connection and onwards in multi-TV homes should not be more than 40% of declared NCF per additional TV?
- If yes, provide suggestions on quantitative rationale to be followed to arrive at an optimal discount rate.
- If no, why? Please provide justification for not reconsidering the discount.
- Should TRAI consider removing the NCF capping for multi TV homes? Please provide justification?
Q5. In the case of multi-TV homes, should the pay television channels for each additional TV connection be also made available at a discounted price?
- If yes, please suggest the quantum of discount on MRP of television channel/ Bouquet for 2nd and subsequent television connection in a multi-TV home. Does multi-TV home or single TV home make a difference to the broadcaster? What mechanism should be available to pay-channel broadcasters to verify the number of subscribers reported for multi-TV homes?
- If not, the reasons thereof?
Q6. Is there a need to review the ceiling on discount on sum of MRP of a-la-carte channels in a bouquet (as prescribed through the second proviso to clause 4 (4) of the Tariff Order 2017) while fixing the MRP of that bouquet by DPOs?
- If yes, what should be the ceiling on such discount? Justify with reasons.
- If not, why? Please provide justification for not reviewing the ceiling
Q7. Whether the total channel carrying capacity of a DPO be defined in terms of bandwidth (in MBPS) assigned to specific channel(s). If yes, what should be the quantum of bandwidth assigned to SD and HD channels. Please provide your comments with proper justification and examples.
Q8. Whether the extant prescribed HD/SD ratio which treats 1HD channel equivalent to 2SD channels for the purpose of counting number of channels in NCF should also be reviewed?
- If yes, should there be a ratio/quantum? Or alternatively should each channel be considered as one channel irrespective of its type (HD or SD or any other type like 4K channel)? Justify with reasons.
- If no, please justify your response.
Q9. What measures should be taken to ensure similar reception quality to subscribers for similar genre of channels? Please suggest the parameter(s) that should be monitored/ checked to ensure that no television channel is discriminated against by a DPO. Please provide a detailed response with technical details and justification.
Q10. Should there be a provision to mandatorily provide the Free to Air News / Non-News / Newly Launched channels available on the platform of a DPO to all the subscribers?
- If yes, please provide your justification for the same with detailed terms and conditions.
- If not, please substantiate your response with detailed reasoning.
Q11. Should Tariff Order 2017, Interconnection Regulations 2017 and Quality of Service Regulations 2017 be made applicable to non-addressable distribution platforms such as DD Free Dish also?
Q12. Should the channels available on DD Free Dish platform be mandatorily made available as Free to Air Channels for all the platforms including all the DPOs?
Q13. Whether there is a need to consider upgradation of DD Free Dish as an addressable platform? If yes, what technology/ mechanism is suggested for making all the STBs addressable? What would be the cost implications for existing and new consumers? Elaborate the suggested migration methodology with suggested time-period for proposed plan. Please provide your response, with justification.
Subhash Chandra to settle debts to JC Flowers ARC., buy back Dish TV shares
According to a media report, Essel Group agreed to repay the settlement in a phased manner by March 31
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 9:11 AM | 1 min read
Essel Group founder Subhash Chandra will reportedly settle its debts to JC Flowers Asset Reconstruction Co., which amounts to Rs 6500 crore. He has proposed to pay close to Rs 1500 crore for his family stake in assets including Dish TV and Zee Learn, apart from three properties, which include a bungalow in Delhi.
According to a media report, Essel Group agreed to repay the settlement in a phased manner by March 31 and is preparing to sign a definitive agreement. But there was a disagreement between the two parties on the deadline for payment, which JC Flowers ARC insisted should be on January 31.
The report said that Chandra approached with an offer to settle the debt of Rs 6500 crore sometime ago and it took a month for the two parties to come to an agreement.
Some of the loan amount reportedly pertains to Dish TV, some to Zee Learn and some other properties. The shares of those companies will be transferred back as per the payment, said the report quoting people privy to the matter.
The settlement, said the report, will not trigger an open offer and it is just a transfer back of the encumbered shares.
The shares will return to Jawahar Goel, Chandra’s brother, who was running Dish TV before Yes Bank invoked the pledged shares in May 2020.
Anuradha Srinivasan quits NDTV Group as Head of HR
From front office executive to Head of HR, Srinivasan rose through the ranks during her long stint
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 8, 2023 9:03 AM | 1 min read
Long time NDTV hand and Roy's loyalist, Anuradha Srinivasan, who was the Head of HR at NDTV Group has quit.
Srinivasan, who moved out after a long stint, had joined NDTV as front office executive. Over the next few years she rose through the ranks and was later appointed as the Chief Production Controller of NDTV.
When the NDTV Group’s downsizing began, Jayati Roy, who was the HR Head chose to quit and Srinivasan took over the role.
Now as reported by e4m, Gaurav Shah has been appointed as the new HR Head at NDTV Group. Shah has been associated with Adani Enterprises Ltd for close to a decade.
