RAM Ratings Wk 52'21 - Wk 02'22: Fever FM dominates Mumbai, Delhi charts

Fever FM stayed on top in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 52 of 2021 to Week 02 of 2022. Like the previous period, Radio Mirchi topped in Kolkata and BIG FM in Bangalore emerged on top. The four-week time period for the survey is between 19th Dec 2021 and 15th Jan 2022.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 15.8% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 14.8%, and Red FM on third with 13.7%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon and then between 9 to 10 am.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 23.4% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.3% share and Red FM came next on the chart with a 11.7% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM took the biggest share at 32.3%. Radio City stood second with 25.4% share, and Radio Mirchi took the third spot with a 14.2% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with 26.9% and Big FM was on the second spot with a 24.2% share. Fever FM was on third with a 13.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Radio listening at out of home increased in Mumbai and Kolkata markets.

