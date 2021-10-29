Ram Ratings Wk 35-Wk 38: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai, Delhi

Fever FM maintained its top spot in Mumbai and Delhi charts from Week 35 to Week 38. Radio Mirchi ked in Kolkata and Radio City in Bangalore. The four-week time period for the survey is between 22nd Aug and 18th Sep.

With over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 in Mumbai, Fever FM led the list with a 15.4% share. Radio Mirchi came next with a share of 14.9%. Big FM, claimed the third spot with 14.8% listenership share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 22% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.9% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 12.5% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Radio City took a 26.7% share. Big FM stood steady at 24.1% and Radio Mirchi was at third with a 13.6% share. Listenership peaked between 7 am and 8 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 27.4% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.4% share. Fever FM took a 12.4% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

Only the Mumbai market saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in the Mumbai market only.

