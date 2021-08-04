Ram Ratings Wk 23’21-Wk 26’21: Fever FM leads in Mumbai, Delhi

Mirchi and Big FM topped in Kolkata and Bangalore in the period between 30th May and 26th June

Fever FM has maintained its top spot in the Mumbai, Delhi airwaves this time around as well. RAM Ratings for Week 23 to Week 26 also places Mirchi at the top in Kolkata and Big FM in the lead at Bangalore. The four week time period for the survey is between 30th May and 26th June.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Fever FM leading yet again with a 17.2% share, a slight drop from last week. BIG FM maintained its position with 15% share, and Mirchi claimed the third spot with 14.1%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 21.1% listenership share. Mirchi was at second place with a 14.1% share and Red FM came next on the chart with a 13.1% share. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 27.2% share. Radio City stood second at 26.4% and Fever FM was at third with a 15% share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am.

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 26.67% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.8% share. Red FM had a 15.4% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

