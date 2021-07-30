Ram Ratings Wk 22’21-Wk 25’21: Fever FM dominates Mumbai, Delhi charts

Mirchi tops in Kolkata and Big FM leads in Bangalore

e4m by exchange4media Staff
Updated: Jul 30, 2021 8:43 AM
RAM Ratings

Fever FM has maintained its top spot in the Mumbai, Delhi airwaves this time around as well. RAM Ratings for Week 22 to Week 25 also places Mirchi at the top in Kolkata and Big FM in the lead at Bangalore. The four week time period for the survey is between 23rd May and 19th June. 

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above age 12, saw Fever FM leading yet again with a 17.3% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 15%, and Mirchi claimed the third spot with 13.9%. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am and again between 11 am and 12 noon. 

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 20.8% listenership share. Mirchi was in second place with a 14.2% share and Red FM took came next on the chart with a 12.9% share. Listenership peaked between 10 am and 11 am. 

In Bangalore, BIG FM took a 26.97% share. Radio City stood second at 256.2% and Fever FM was at third with a 14.9% share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am. 

In Kolkata, Mirchi topped the chart with a 26.7% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.8% share. Red FM had a 15.2% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

