RAM Ratings Week 9'21- Week 12’21: Fever FM maintains top spot in Mumbai, Delhi

BIG FM took the lead in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi sustained the top spot in Kolkata

RAM Ratings for Week 9’21-Week 12’21 is out with Fever FM maintaining its dream run in Mumbai and in Delhi. BIG FM took the lead in Bangalore and Radio Mirchi sustained the top spot in Kolkata. The four-week time period for the survey is between 21st February 2021 and 20th March 2021.

In Mumbai, in a universe of 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM had a 17.5% share. BIG FM came next with a share of 14.8% and Radio City claimed the third spot with 13.4%. Listenership peaked between 11 am and 12 noon.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM topped with a 20.6% listenership share. Red FM was at the second spot with a 13.7% share and Radio Mirchi came third with a 13.6% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, BIG FM led with a 25.3% listenership share. Radio City stood second at 24.8% and Fever FM was at third with a 14.8% share. Listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

In Kolkata, Radio Mirchi topped the listenership chart a 27.1% share in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 25% share. Red FM came next with a 15.6% share. Listenership peaked between 8 am and 9 am.

Kolkata market saw more Reach tuning in for this week. Radio listening at out of home increased in Bangalore and Mumbai markets.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)