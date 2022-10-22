RAM Ratings Week 34'22 - 37'22: Radio Mirchi tops in Mumbai and Kolkata

RAM Ratings for Week 34'22 - 37'22 is out. Radio Mirchi has maintained its dream run on the Mumbai and Kolkata charts, while Fever FM ruled in Delhi and Big FM in Bangalore.

Mumbai with over 12.2 million listeners above the age of 12 saw Radio Mirchi on top with 19% market share, sliding down from its previous score with a 1.0% loss. Fever FM gained ground on the second spot with a 16.6% share, up 2.4 from previous week. Red FM took the third spot with a 15.5 per cent share and a 0.9% gain. The most popular time slot was between 9 am and 10 am.

In Delhi, in a universe of 16.5 million listeners above the age of 12, Fever FM bagged the top position with a 21.8% share without any losses or gains from the prior 4 weeks. The second spot was taken by Radio Mirchi FM with a 14.2% share, sliding down 0.3%. In the third position was Punjabi Fever with a 13.2% with a 0.1% loss. Most listeners tuned in between 9 am and 10 am.

In Bangalore, Big FM took the lead with a 30.4% share, down 0.1% from the prior 4 weeks. The second spot was bagged by Radio City with 28%, down from the 28.3% share it had. The third spot was Radio Mirchi with a 15.7 per cent share, gaining 0.4%. Most listeners tuned in between 7 am and 8 am.

Kolkata saw Radio Mirchi topping the charts with a 28.4% share with a 0.3% gain in a universe of 9.1 million listeners. Big FM came second with a 24.6 per cent share with a 1.0% gain. Fever FM had a 13.8 per cent share, losing 0.3% from the 4 weeks prior. In Kolkata the listenership peaked between 9 am and 10 am.

