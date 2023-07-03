In a time of widespread cynicism, Deccan Herald stands for something: Sitaraman Shankar
With Deccan Herald completing 75 years in circulation, Editor of the publication & CEO of The Printers Mysore Sitaraman Shankar speaks to e4m about the journey of the company
Leading From The Front: Aveek Sarkar
In this edition, we shine the spotlight on Aveek Sarkar, the Vice Chairman and Editor Emeritus of ABP Group
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 15, 2023 8:02 AM | 4 min read
Manmohan Ji’s demise is a huge loss for the world of journalism: PM Modi
Sr Journalist Manmohan passed away on June 7, he was 72
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 11, 2023 10:55 AM | 1 min read
After the death of well-known investigative journalist Manmohan, who held key positions in newspapers like -The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune, now Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed shock at his death.
In a statement he said, “I am deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of Shri Manmohan Ji. My deepest condolences are with the family in this hour of intense grief. Journalism was not just a professional calling, but a way of life for Shri Manmohan Ji. He set high standards for himself and stood as an excellent example of value-based journalism.”
He also wrote about his passion for investigative journalism and deep understanding of the domain of national security and how he made an invaluable contribution to the nation's development.
“Shri Manmohan Ji will continue to be a source of inspiration for young professionals who want to carve out a niche for themselves in the world of media. His demise is a huge loss for the world of journalism. Today, he is no longer physically present in our midst, but the values and ideals instilled by him will continue to guide the family and his admirers. May the family members and well-wishers be granted the strength to bear this irreparable loss”, the letter stated.
HT Media announces 60-65% average variable pay bonus payout for employees
Sources privy to the matter have confirmed the development to e4m
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 4:48 PM | 2 min read
HT Media MD & CEO, Praveen Someshwar has announced a 60-65% average variable payout to employees in the company's quarterly town hall meeting.
Sources privy to the development have confirmed the news to exchange4media that Someshwar announced an immediate variable payout. Rating 1 is given for performance below expectations, Rating 2 is given for almost meeting expectations, Rating 3 is given for meeting expectations, Rating 4 is exceeds expectations and Rating 5 is substantially exceeds expectations.
In the last town hall, Someshwar faced questions on variable pay bonuses and was non-committal on the same. Sources also shared that the decision was taken after discussions in the last quarter. However, an announcement was made only now.
During Q4 earnings call with investors, Piyush Gupta, Group CFO, HT Media shared that the newsprint prices are about Rs 60,000 per metric tonne. Gupta said, “As we are looking out next year, we are already seeing softness happening, so we are very hopeful that these prices will come down about 10% to 15% from here on.”
He also added, “Now, as we embark on the next fiscal year, we've already completed the month of May nearly. There's a big program on yield improvement that we have put in place, with which we are hoping to unlock the value and go back to our pre-Covid yields. The paper prices, of course, are coming down, which you will see translating into EBITDA, and therefore PBT and PAT in the coming year. But with the revenue uptick you will see the profitably come back to a pre-Covid, at a very robust level.”
HT stock price is Rs 19.30 on June 9 2023.
Senior journalist Avnish Jain no more
Jain was National Political Editor at Dainik Bhaskar
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 9, 2023 10:12 AM | 1 min read
Veteran journalist Avnish Jain is no more. He was 59.
He passed away on Thursday morning in Indore, as per media reports.
Jain was National Political Editor at Dainik Bhaskar.
He is survived by his wife and son.
Jain was associated with Dainik Bhaskar since 1996.
He started his journalism career in 1992 with Rashtriya Sahara after completing education from IIMC. He has also worked with Dainik Jagran and Divya Bhaskar.
Noted investigative journalist Manmohan passes away at 72
He held key positions in newspapers like The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 8, 2023 11:47 AM | 1 min read
Well-known investigative journalist Manmohan, who held key positions in newspapers like -The Statesman, Hindustan Times, The Times Of India and The Tribune is no more.
Apart from this, he also used to write columns for The Sunday Guardian newspaper. He was 72.
Manmohan was admitted to the 'All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIMS) in Delhi, where he breathed his last at around 6.45 pm on Wednesday. On Manmohan's death, many journalists including well-known journalist (Padma Shri) Alok Mehta have paid rich tributes to him.
Tribes comes on board as presenting partner for IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023
The awards recognise and acknowledge contributions, inspiring leadership and the remarkable body of work done by trail-blazing women in the advertising, media and marketing domain
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 8, 2023 9:10 AM | 3 min read
The 2023 edition of the iconic IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023 Awards has been announced. These awards recognise and acknowledge the immense contribution, inspiring leadership and remarkable body of work done by trail-blazing women achievers from the Advertising, Media and Marketing worlds.
For the 2023 edition, Tribes has come on board as the presenting partner for IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women. In 2022, the event was Powered by Scibids, developers of AI for marketing. The Gold Partner was India Today Television.
Tribes is a $83-million group of fully integrated marketing agencies. It has been investing in technology that enables customer experience across OOH, Events, Activation and Retail. Whether it is immersive retail experience through AR and VR, or helping brands capture consumer leads and insights, they have developed solutions and platforms that integrate with innovative experiential solutions.
Last year, Shereen Bhan, Managing Editor, CNBCTV18, Network18 Group, topped IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women in Media, Marketing and Advertising List, 2022. Bhan was awarded the top position for redefining the business news broadcast landscape.
The 2022 edition jury was led by Sam Balsara, Chairman and Founder, Madison World. Other eminent names on the jury this year were Avinash Pandey, CEO, ABP Network; Vaishali Banerjee, MD, Platinum Guild International – India; Pradeep Dwivedi, ED & CEO, Eros International Media Ltd; Priya Nair, Global CMO, Beauty & Wellbeing, HUL; Angelo George, CEO, Bisleri; Kavita Nair, Independent Director & Board Member, Bluedart Express; Shefali Chhachhi, Co-Founder & Managing Partner at Hearth Ventures; Sunil Lulla, Founder & Chief Evangelist, The Linus Adventures LLP; Rajeev Beotra, Executive Director, HT Media Ltd.; Neeraj Bahl, MD & CEO, BSH Home Appliances; Nitin Gupta, CEO, Xapads Media; Gulshan Verma, CEO, Jio Ads; Gurmit Singh, General Manager, APAC, Quora.
The previous edition also witnessed a healthy representation of women leaders from across domains. The eminent jury handpicked 21 new faces and voices who are shaking up the industry right now.
The number of women on the list from media companies is 13, which is one less than the 2020 tally. A total of 24 names are from the agency side like creative, media, digital, design domains. The remaining 18 are from the marketing background, with 6 of them being from digital-first businesses. Along with the 50 women achievers on the list, the jury singled out five professionals for ‘Special Mention’.
Commenting on this association, Gour Gupta, Chairman and MD, Tribes Communication said, “We are thrilled to be the presenting partners of IMPACT 50 Most Influential Women 2023 Awards. We have always associated with the best in the industry and these Awards are a perfect fit for our brand which stands for excellence and innovation.”
Previous toppers of IMPACT’s 50 Most Influential Women List include: Kalli Purie, Vice Chairperson, India Today Group (2020); Tanya Dubash, Executive Director and Chief Brand Officer, Godrej Industries (2019), Nadia Chauhan, Joint Managing Director & Chief Marketing Officer, Parle Agro (2018), Malini Agarwal, Founder & Creative Director, MissMalini Entertainment (2017), Ekta Kapoor, Joint Managing Director and Creative Director, Balaji Telefilms (2016), Kirthiga Reddy, then Managing Director of Facebook India (2015), Rama Bijapurkar, market strategy consultant and acclaimed business author (2014), Shobhana Bhartia, Chairperson and Editorial Director HT Media Group (2013) and Vinita Bali, then Managing Director of Britannia (2012).
For more information, please visit:
Leading from the front: Shobhana Bhartia
In today’s edition of the series, we look at the journey of Shobhana Bhartia who scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to take on the role of the Chief Executive of a newspaper
By exchange4media Staff | Jun 7, 2023 6:01 PM | 4 min read
In 1986, 29-year-old Shobhana Bhartia took over directly as Chief Executive of the national daily Hindustan Times and she scripted history by becoming not only the first woman in India to take on that role for a newspaper but also possibly the youngest one to do so.
In our weekly feature “Leading from the Front”, where we profile people who led India’s transformation, we shine the spotlight on Bhartia, who is currently the Chairperson and Editorial Director of HT Media.
During her tenure, she led the transformation of the publication from the front. She is known as the driving force behind HT Media, handling the editorial as well as the financial aspects of the media business with equal finesse.
Born on January 4, 1957, Bhartia is the youngest daughter of industrialist KK Birla of the illustrious Birla family. A graduate of the Calcutta University, Bhartia took over the reins of Hindustan Times, where the Birla family had a 75% stake. It was a time when few women were seen at the helm of large businesses.
Bhartia, who had a penchant for journalism, was determined to transform not only the company’s future but also existing notions of women in leadership roles. She has championed many ground-breaking initiatives for the media group.
In 1999, she became the Vice Chairman and Editorial Director of Hindustan Times, moving out of its home market in Delhi to the rest of India. Under Bhartia, the company expanded beyond its flagship newspaper to include multiple editions across the nation.
Today, the company owns English and Hindi dailies Hindustan Times and HT Mumbai, along with the business paper Mint. It has also partnered with Virgin Radio to foray into the FM radio space with four stations and gone digital with an array of web properties like Shine and Desimartini.
In 2002, Hindustan Times became HT Media to consolidate all of its media businesses. In the same year, Bhartia became a pioneer among media magnates to strike a deal with foreign investors. She sold a 16% stake in HT Media to Henderson Global Investors, a private equity company.
She also inked the deal between Wall Street Journal and Mint, which led to a fruitful partnership between the two media powerhouses.
In 2004, HT Media became a listed company, attracting external funding. Bhartia is credited with raising Rs 400 crore through the company’s equity launch in 2005. Today, HT Media is known as India’s largest listed media company.
The media baroness also broke ground in 2006 by partnering with the publication company’s biggest rival Bennett Coleman & Co. to launch Metro Now, a Delhi-centred tabloid. Bhartia also launched the business weekly MintAsia in Singapore in 2013.
Accolades poured for Bhartia who received the prestigious Global Leader of Tomorrow award from the World Economic Forum in 1996. She also won “Outstanding Business Woman of the Year” in 2001 by PHD Chamber of Commerce & Industry, and National Press India Award in 1992.
Other awards include The Business Woman Award, and The Economic Times Awards for Corporate Excellence in 2007. Forbes Asia has also named her among the 50 Women in the Mix.
In 2013, the ASSOCHAM Ladies League also conferred upon her the Delhi Women of the Decade Achievers Award.
Frequently counted among the world’s most powerful women in business, Bhartia also proved her mettle by venturing into politics. She was bestowed the Padma Shri award in 2005 by the former Indian President the Late APJ Abdul Kalam. In the following year, Bhartia was nominated to the Rajya Sabha on recommendation from the Sonia Gandhi-led United Progressive Alliance.
Despite facing some objections on the grounds of her being a “media baron” and not a journalist, Bhartia’s nomination was supported by the Supreme Court of India. She is credited with introducing "The Child Marriage (Abolition) and Miscellaneous Provisions Bill, 2006."
In her long association with Hindustan Times, Bhartia has successfully turned the newspaper into a modern new-age product, in design and in attitude. One of the biggest challenges that she undertook head on was reorienting the company to a profitable, consumer-focussed business. She left her mark not only on the large business decisions that changed the course of the company, but also on its editorial strategy.
India's robust media landscape today is the culmination of the grit and determination showcased by business leaders like Shobhana Bhartia. The Indian news industry today stands tall on the formidable shoulders of these giants.
