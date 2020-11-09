Dainik Bhaskar Group takes out another mega edition in Rajkot

Divya Bhaskar, the Gujarati Language newspaper of Dainik Bhaskar Group, has come out with another mega two-part 160-page edition, to celebrate the 14th anniversary of the Rajkot Edition following the special editions in Shimla 144 pages, Indore – 128 pages, Bikaner - 130 pages, Ahmedabad - 80 pages, Raipur - 80 pages, Bhopal - 72 pages, Ujjain - 60 pages, Hoshangabad - 60 pages. In addition to marking an important milestone of the Dainik Bhaskar Group, the mega edition pays an ode to the indomitable spirit and contribution of Rajkotians & Saurashtrians.

With the Covid-19 pandemic causing severe disruptions and challenges to the way of life, for most Indians, this special edition is aimed at taking this challenge head-on. Themed around Rajkot in 2030, this forward-looking edition charts out the various opportunities that have been created during this challenging period and heralds the positivity, hope and prospects that readers and businesses alike have shown.



Commenting on the special edition in Rajkot, Mr. Sanjeev Chauhan, Gujarat State Business Head, said, "The 160-page edition marking the 14th anniversary of Rajkot edition bespeaks Divya Bhaskar’s Tradition of Excellence. In this year and time when the world is reeling from the effects of the Pandemic, the forward-looking edition has instilled hope and positivity among the readers. Amid concerns over the market situation, this is a great step towards building confidence in the business community as well as buyers. The commendable feat demonstrates Bhaskar Group’s commitment to serve the nation and its readers.”



Mr. Jaydeep Mehta, Regional Head – Saurashtra & Kutch, adds, “The mammoth edition to celebrate 14 years of Rajkot edition reiterates Divya Bhaskar’s resolve to cater to its readers nothing but the best. It wouldn’t have been possible without the trust & support of our readers and trade associates that constantly guide and inspire us to rise to the challenge and set new milestones.”