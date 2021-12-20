C K Nayak elected as President of The Press Association

The Press Association is the only body of accredited journalists and has representation in the Press Council of India (PCI), Central Press Accreditation Committee (CPAC) and other media associations.

The Press Association, a body of accredited journalists, on Sunday announced the election of its new office-bearers and executive members.

C K Nayak of Shillong Times was elected President and Santosh Thakur of Navbharat General Secretary of the Press Association.

Anand Mishra of Deccan Herald was elected Vice-President and Sujit Thakur of India Today Joint Secretary of the Association in the elections held yesterday. Laxmi Devi of PTI was declared Treasurer of the body after counting of votes today.

The five new Executive Committee members are: Jaishankar Gupta (Deshbandhu), Shahid K Abbas (Informist Media), K P Malik (Dainik Bhaskar), Rima Sarma (Freelance) and Ajay Buwa (Sakal).

Registered in 1965, the Press Association is the only body of accredited journalists. It has representation in the Press Council of India (PCI), Central Press Accreditation Committee (CPAC) and other media associations.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)