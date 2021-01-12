Zomato's FY20 ad & sales promotion expense jumps to Rs 1326.6 cr

According to Tofler, the total income of the company has more than doubled to Rs. 2485.7 crore from Rs. 1255 crore, recording an approximate 100% growth over the previous year

Online food delivery platform Zomato Private Limited has reported an increase in its advertisement and sales promotion expense at Rs 1326.6 crore for the fiscal ended 31st March 2020 compared to Rs 1218.27 crore in the previous fiscal, according to financial data accessed by business intelligence platform Tofler.

In the regulatory filing, Zomato noted that the amount in excess of the revenue earned from the transacting users is recorded as advertisement and sales promotion expenses. The incentives offered to the transacting users are considered as payment to customers and recorded as a reduction of revenue on a transaction by transaction basis.

Similarly, when incentives are provided to transacting users where the company is not responsible for delivery, the transacting users are not considered customers of the company, and such incentives are recorded as advertisement and sales promotion expenses.

The company refused to comment on the FY20 financial results.