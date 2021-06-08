Wondrlab dishes out new brand campaign for Ovenstory Pizza

Ovenstory Pizza unveiled their new television brand campaign, conceptualised by Wondrlab. Positioned as the ‘The Standout Pizza’, the campaign uniquely demonstrates Ovenstory’s superior pizzas as compared to other pizza brands by highlighting the brand’s innovative pizza flavours and offerings that appeal to customers.

Speaking about the successful campaign, Indrajit Ghosh, Global Head – Marketing Communication and Design, Rebel Foods, said, “The key to any successful campaign is clear messaging. Ovenstory pizza is a disruptor in its category, and it was important for the messaging to come out clearly. The ad-film campaigns by Wondrlab bring the essence of the brand, while effectively conveying how we stand out from the crowd. The films have been appreciated on various platforms and we look forward to this continued partnership and creating memorable campaigns together.”

Amit Akali, Co-Founder & Chief Creative Officer, Wondrlab, said, “The briefing process was fun! The team experienced the brand, before dipping their hands into the task of bringing out real, everyday conversations around pizzas. To make every film interesting and add a surprise element to it, we had an interesting reveal of the kids. e.g. In one of the ads, the kids are camouflaged within the furniture, while in another they are hidden in the plants. The challenge of course was doing all of this in 15/20 seconds! The initial reactions have been encouraging and we look forward to some great results. Hopefully, next time anybody orders a pizza they’d go for the ‘standout’ one.”

The campaign moves away from mainstream representation of brands and introduces children as the protagonists in all their videos. While adults are possibly less open to change, children are often known to question and challenge the status quo, much like Ovenstory Pizza. The films portray real issues of mainstream pizzas such as too much crust, basic cheese flavours, and importantly the lack of options to choose half-pizzas – Semizzas. Each of the four ad films addresses these issues while pointing out why Ovenstory Pizzas are the standout option.

