Virat Kohli turns 34! Ads of the champ in 2022

We take a look at some of King Kohli's endorsements and ads of the year

Virat Kohli turns 34 today and the nation is ecstatic. The cricketing great has been riding high this T20 season. He became the top scorer in the tournament’s history after team India’s match against Bangladesh on Wednesday. By wresting a win out of the jaws of defeat and scoring 82 runs from 53 deliveries during the team’s match against Pakistan, King Kohli has cemented his place among one of the best sportsmen India has ever seen.

A formidable force both on and off the field, King Kohli is also one of the most bankable brands in the country. According to the Hopper HQ Social Rich List, Kohli is among the top four highest-earning global sports stars on Instagram in 2022. Getting a place on his coveted social media feed with over 221 million followers can cost brands upwards of $1 million. This puts in him in the elite league as Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Neymar Junior.

Kohli is also the 14th highest-paid celebs in the world of Instagram and the only Indian among the top 15. In 2022, he also inked many brand associations with brands such as Avas Living, toothsi, Myntra, Go Digital, Shyam Steel, Muthoot FinCorp, Rage Coffee, Blue Tribe and Fire-Boltt.

While 2022 seems to be ending on a good note for the legend, we take a look at some of the ads King Kohli has graced this year.

Star Sports

Ahead of T20 ICC Men’s World Cup, Star Sports released a spot as a part of its “Bahut Hua Intezaar” campaign. Kohli features prominently in the ad film that reflects a nation’s collective anticipation for one of the most-awaited cricketing tournaments. Kohli’s restrained yet powerful performance in the ad can pluck at the heartstrings of cricket fans of the country.

Myntra

When it comes to acting chops, Kohli is an exception among sport stars. Remember the Manyavar ads? In this ad for Myntra, he teams up with wife Anushka Sharma to deliver a hilarious performance. Playing on the fact that the two are among the most-papped celebs of India, Myntra had an ironic take on the matter. The ad shows the duo getting ignored by the paps as they waited for the “Myntra BFF.” Kohli matched steps with his wife, showcasing his comedic talent in the ad.

Go Digit

Whoever knew that the ace sportsman of India could also shake a leg? Go Digit General Insurance launched an ad film in June this year with brand ambassador Virat Kohli. In the TVC, he does “the Digit dance” to the brand’s anthem. We got to say, not bad at all Mr Kohli.

Shyam Steel

Kohli teamed up with wife Anushka Sharma earlier this year for a commercial for Shyam Steel as part of its ‘Hamesha Ke Liye Strong” campaign. The husband-wife duo has been named as one of the most formidable power couple in the country and have been a gold standard for celebrity relationships. The brand banked on their tenacious relationship as an allegory for their product’s strength.

Muthoot FinCorp

Known for his humour, Kohli starred in this light-hearted commercial with RCB teammates Dinesh Karthik, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel and Finn Allen. He dons roles of a teacher, umpire and doctor in this rib-tickling series of commercials for the company’s ‘Mera gold loan, mera interest’ campaign.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)