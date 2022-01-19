The Voice Company launches digital film for Dot & Key Skincare

The Voice Company, a hybrid content and advertising agency founded by Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, has created a picturesque film that tells the story of Dot & Key’s social initiative of providing sanitary napkins for women around India.

Anisha Saraf, Founder, Dot & Key says, “We always strive to put so much of Love and care into our products. But why contain Love only in a jar, when the true essence of it is in the joy of giving & spreading it! We felt we weren’t doing enough & that made us uncomfortable. We wanted to take a step forward & do something for women, who may not be as privileged as we are.

While we always knew that in many parts of our country, menstrual hygiene is a concern, it was extremely disheartening for us to know the real data. 52% of the female population in our country, do not have access to sanitary napkins & more than 23 million girls drop out of school after they get their periods. The appalling data stirred a deep sense of discomfort in our hearts & we knew we had to do something about it.

Which is why every Dot & Key Body Care pack goes towards providing sustainable & eco-friendly sanitary napkins to women in India. With this initiative, we wish to reach out to more than 1lac women across the country.”

Bodhisatwa Dasgupta, Founder and Intern, The Voice Company says, “To be honest, the idea of this film lay in the one sentence brief itself. Dot & Key, an extremely well established brand in the skincare category, would give away a part of their proceeds to buy sanitary napkins for women around India. A beautiful starting point, coming from a lovely intention. My only job was to just draw a picture that would take viewers through the story.”

