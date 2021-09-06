The Script Room wins creative mandate for Great Learning

The agency will be responsible for conceptualisation and execution of the upcoming TVC campaigns with brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The robust campaign is under production and will focus on Great Learning’s certificate programs and degrees.

Founded in 2013, Great Learning offers comprehensive, industry-relevant, hands-on learning programmes across various business, management, technology and interdisciplinary domains driving the digital economy. The programs by the edtech major are developed in collaboration with the world's foremost academic institutions like MIT, Stanford, The University of Texas at Austin, Northwestern University, National University of Singapore, IIT Madras, IIT Roorkee, and Great Lakes Institute of Management and are constantly reimagined and revamped to address the dynamic needs of the rapidly evolving business landscape. Since inception, the company has delivered an unmatched learning experience for over 1.7 million learners from over 170 countries around the world by relying on its vast network of expert mentors and highly qualified faculty.

Speaking about the creative mandate for the campaign, Aparna Mahesh, Chief Marketing Officer, Great Learning said “We were very impressed by the creativity and passion displayed by the team at The Script Room and are confident they will help us drive awareness for our degree and certificate programs in a very engaging way. We are quite excited about the way the campaign is shaping up.”

Speaking about the win, Ayyappan Raj, Founder, The Script Room said, “Edtech is a very exciting space and there’s a lot of interesting work happening in the category. And we are super delighted to work with Great Learning on their new campaign with Virat Kohli. They are a fabulous team to work with, and really helped us push the envelope both in terms of thinking and execution. The films are coming out really well and you can expect to see some super exciting work very soon.”

The campaign is slated to break later this month.

