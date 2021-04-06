Teachmint launches #TeachmintPeTeachingAasanHai campaign featuring Rajkummar Rao

The series of ad films targeted at educators aims to highlight the ease of going digital for teaching through the Teachmint App

Bangalore-based EdTech innovator, Teachmint announced actor Rajkummar Rao as nationwide celebrity endorser to celebrate millions of teachers who are now teaching online in India. As the face of Teachmint, Rajkummar leads the brand's latest #TeachmintPeTeachingAasanHai campaign and plays the character of a Science Tutor, Alok Sir, who has just started online teaching through Teachmint.

Teachmint has launched a nationwide cross-platform campaign, the centerpiece of which is an ad film featuring Rao. The series of ad films targeted at educators aims to highlight the ease of going digital for teaching through the Teachmint App. Tagline for the campaign is ‘Chahe jaisi bhi zarurat ho, Teachmint pe...teaching aasan hai!’. The brand prides itself for establishing a new category in EdTech where any teacher can set-up their online classroom and go-live in a few minutes. From signing up to teaching daily on the platform, Teachmint is completely free of charge for Teachers.

Commenting on the same, National Film Award winner, Rajkummar Rao said, “Education is one of the most important facets of any nation-building. Last one year has highlighted the problems faced by teachers and their students in connecting digitally. I love the efforts put by Team Teachmint to build a very simple and localised solution for teachers in India.

My teachers have played an especially important part in shaping-up my life and I am glad that I could be of some help to all the teachers now through Teachmint. I am excited to launch this campaign alongside Teachmint and hope it reaches maximum educators so that they can also utilise the incredible benefits of online teaching.”

Divyansh Bordia, Co-Founder and COO, Teachmint said, “We are on a mission to enable Teachers in India with technology and make quality education accessible to students across the country. We believe that Teachers are at the center of a great education experience, and this is what will truly unleash the power of EdTech. Through #TeachmintPeTeachingAasanHai campaign and the partnership with Rajkummar Rao, we look forward to further reaching millions of committed teachers who are in need of technology solutions.”

The campaign #TeachmintPeTeachingAasanHai underlines how the right platform for teaching can empower educators to reach students beyond geographical boundaries and significantly increase efficiency by automating activities like attendance, test grading, fee collection, etc. The campaign further highlights how teachers with various degrees of technology understanding as well as diverse use cases like school & college tuitions, Test Prep coaching centers, Govt. Exams classes, etc. are utilising the features offered by Teachmint.

Bengaluru-based Teachmint is an all-in-one teaching solution that empowers educators to seamlessly digitize their classrooms. Teachmint is India’s first mobile and web app that supports high quality 2-way interactive video classes as well as a simple tutoring business management workflow to mark attendance, create content, conduct tests, collect fees and a lot more. Teachmint’s video conferencing solution is specifically built for teaching and is redefining the online classroom experience. Teachmint is available in 11 languages and is being used in 1200+ cities and towns in India.

