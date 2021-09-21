Tara Sutaria is Olay India’s brand ambassador

Skincare brand Olay India has signed multi-faceted star Tara Sutaria as the face of its premium skincare range across serums and moisturizers such as Retinol, Luminous and Regenerist.

“Tara, who dons multiple hats from acting to singing and dancing is also known for her down-to-earth personality, natural charm while owning her confident spirit any woman can resonate with. Today, young women are fearless and challenge societal norms. They are constantly making bolder choices, chasing their dreams and are pushing boundaries. The brand who has won hearts of young women over the years through empowering campaigns like #FaceAnything and #GlowUpNoMatterWhat aims to carry forward this spirit of womanhood through its new association with the young star,” the company said.

Rohini Venkateswaran, Vice President, Olay India shares, “Tara Sutaria is a role model for young women across India. Her elegant, bubbly and relatable aura will not only complement the brand's ethos, but also add a unique touch that will drive a long-lasting consumer connect. Olay as a brand has been an enabler of confidence in women and this partnership is a positive step towards this commitment. We look forward to this new chapter with Tara.”

Talking about her partnership with Olay, Tara Sutaria added, “I’ve always thought of Olay as a brand that not only understands a woman’s skin needs but goes beyond by being a friend and confidante. As a young Indian woman, this is something I personally connect with and I am thrilled to be Olay’s new brand ambassador. I feel humbled to be able to take this legacy forward and do my bit to encourage women to be their best selves and feel confident and beautiful in their own skin, always.”

