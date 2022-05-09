Shoppers Stop announces Sanya Malhotra as brand ambassador for private labels

Shoppers Stop has roped in Sanya Malhotra as brand ambassador for select private brands.

This is in sync to Shoppers Stop’s strategy to strengthen engagement with women shoppers and simultaneously build their private label portfolio, the company said, adding that the move highlights Shoppers Stop’s increasing focus on private brands

“Sanya’s cheerful, warm, welcoming, and vibrant personality resonates well with Shoppers Stop’s brand positioning. Sanya’s social presence, her playful and cheerful personality coupled with her style quotient, will help Shoppers Stop connect better across various geographies via its Private Labels,” they added.

Speaking on the association, Venu Nair, Customer Care Associate, MD & CEO at Shoppers Stop said, “Private brands continue to be a strategic pillar for Shoppers Stop. We maintain significant emphasis on increasing our Private Brands share. We are confident that having Sanya Malhotra for our private brands will help create a better resonance with our consumers. She beautifully fits in with the brand’s ethos and has a great persona to connect with the customers across geographies.”

Sanya Malhotra said, “The endeavor of my first ever association with Shoppers Stop for its Private Brands, is to authentically connect with my fans with the style that I believe in. I am super excited to partner with Shoppers Stop. This is a brand I have grown with and loved. I’m happy associating with them for their private labels. I look forward to showcasing their best collection for the year.”

