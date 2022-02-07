Shivaji Satam dons ACP Pradyuman avatar to endorse Dunzo Daily

Quick commerce & convenience player Dunzo has roped in renowned thespian Shivaji Satam, who is best known for playing the role of ACP Pradyuman in the popular crime TV series CID, as the face of their brand campaign for Dunzo Daily in Pune. Dunzo Daily was recently introduced in the city.

As the Dunzo Daily experience is being rolled out in Pune, the campaign that kick started today, has content that has been tailored to cater specifically to the liking of the city's audience. Shivaji Satam, in his first video for the brand, is seen using his iconic catchphrases from the show CID, highlighting Dunzo Daily’s proposition of seamless, on-demand delivery of essentials in less than 19 min. The film was released through Dunzo’s official social media handles today. Like the others, this brand film is also conceptualized, written, and directed by Dunzo’s in-house brand team led by Sai Ganesh and shot by Basta Films.

Sai Ganesh, Head of Brand - Dunzo, said, “We have all grown up watching and enjoying Shivaji Sir’s performances on television for years. Being a Hindi and Marathi film industry stalwart, he enjoys a strong connection with our consumers in Pune, and we believe he is the perfect fit for the campaign to reinforce Dunzo Daily’s proposition of providing Pune citizens with hassle-free, instant delivery of essentials under 19 minutes.”

The first phase of this campaign began in August 2021, with the introduction of Dunzo Daily in Bengaluru. The campaign, dubbed 'Grocery ka Drama Chhodo, Dunzo Daily Karo,' was spread over a month and featured four separate films starring Sunny Deol, Puneeth Rajkumar, Sunil Grover, and Karisma Kapoor, respectively. The campaign drew parallels between the grocery-related drama in Indian households and every Indian’s go-to place for all things drama - Bollywood. Using iconic dialogues like "Tareekh pe Tareekh" and "Sattar minute hai tumhare paas" to songs like "If you come today", it successfully showcased the exaggerated contrast between the struggle of shopping at alternate places versus the ease of shopping on Dunzo Daily.

