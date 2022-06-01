Sai Ganesh moves on from Dunzo

Logistics and grocery app Dunzo’s head of brand Sai Ganesh has decided to move on. Ganesh had a three-year stint with the company.

Sharing the news on his LinkeIn profile, Ganesh wrote:

“Four years back Kabeer Biswas and I spoke over an exploratory call, and that day felt like "a big white sheet of paper. A day full of possibilities".



The promise of possibility stood true for the next 4 years. He gave me freedom and space to shine, and do truly meaningful work ?



Now it’s time to take a break from Dunzo. During these 4 years, I feel that we've taken risks, had them pay off, and paved a path for marketers to do the kind of work that doesnt feel like marketing. Marketing that has both head and heart?



Heartfelt shoutout also to Munz TDT who first fought to bring me to the team, then fought with me, and eventually became a partner and brother? Only randomness and good luck gives you that.



Thank you to each and every member of the team.



It's not enough to say that together we built a brand that's recognised, talked about and loved. Together, and often enough, we made art. Beautiful art that grew business (can’t forget 6 MOMMY awards + 4 Digies). I learned so much about creativity and people during this time?





Thank you, #D457, everyone at Dunzo . Can't wait to see what Dunzo does next, and feel proud that I played my part in its journey.



Signing off, it's now time to go exploring?”.

Ganesh’s next move is not yet known.

