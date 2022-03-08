Shaadi.com pledges to bring India’s women back to the workforce with Bhumi Pednekar

The campaign has garnered over 4 million views in just 2 days starting conversations across digital platforms

Shaadi.com, through its social arm Shaadi.org, recently launched an initiative that features Bhumi Pednekar and its founder & Shark Tank India judge Anupam Mittal. This initiative focuses on the low female labour force participation (<20%) and pegs a large part of this problem on societal expectations from women after marriage.

The campaign urges society to introspect and start conversations within the family to help bridge this gap.

“It’s not just the right thing to do, it’s also the smart thing to do, for our nation, our women, and our economy. An Equal Nation is a more powerful nation." - tweeted Anupam Mittal, Founder, Shaadi.com

