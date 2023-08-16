Ranveer Singh shares secret to '24 hour active energy' in new HealthOK TVC

Mankind Pharma proudly announces its collaboration with Ranveer Singh for their latest campaign, "24 Hour Active Energy with HealthOK." Centered on Mankind's renowned HealthOK tablets, this campaign seeks to strengthen the brand's commitment to empowering individuals, specifically targeting men aged 30-50, by providing them with the essential vigor and endurance required to embrace an active lifestyle. HealthOK is a growing brand in the oral solid multivitamin segment, which is estimated to be worth 1500 crores in India.

In line with its commitment to driving conversations about men's health, well-being, and the pursuit of a healthy and active lifestyle, Mankind has again joined forces with renowned superstar Ranveer Singh. Together, Mankind and Ranveer Singh strive to make a lasting impact on the realm of men's health and well-being by recognizing the daily signs of fatigue & tiredness, which might be a signal of unfulfilled nutritional requirement.

Superstar Ranveer Singh, the brand ambassador, expressed his excitement at the collaboration stating, "I am thrilled to again partner with Mankind Pharma and endorse their remarkable brand, HealthOK. As an actor, maintaining energy levels throughout the day is of utmost importance to me, and HealthOK has truly transformed the game. It goes beyond just being active; it is about experiencing a sense of well-being and vitality each day. Let's embrace the extraordinary potential of HealthOK and unlock a life filled with boundless energy!"

According to extensive consumer research, men within the age group of 30-45 often experience feelings of tiredness and weakness, preventing them from maintaining an active lifestyle throughout the day. HealthOK recognizes these challenges and endeavors to provide a comprehensive solution to address nutritional deficiencies and enhance overall health. By incorporating HealthOK into their daily routine, individuals can experience improved energy levels, health & pursue an active lifestyle.

HealthOK multivitamin tablets are 100% vegetarian and contains double action of Taurine and Ginseng. This powerful combination gives 24-hour active energy, enabling individuals to stay energized. Additionally, HealthOK tablet contains 12 essential vitamins and 7 minerals, to support overall health.

Joy Chatterjee, AVP of Sales & Marketing, Mankind Consumer further emphasized the sentiment of taking care of one’s health by stating, "At Mankind Pharma, we prioritize the well-being of individuals by providing high-quality healthcare solutions. At times, men do want to stay active and energetic all day but with ageing, daily tiredness becomes a common problem, which most men face. It could be due to nutritional deficiencies, bad food habits or sedentary lifestyle. HealthOK multivitamin tablets can fulfill those nutritional deficiencies and provide an added benefit of staying energetic due to Taurine & Ginseng. We believe Ranveer is an ideal ambassador for our brand HealthOK due to his unmatchable energy levels. HealthOK exemplifies our dedication to excellence and customer satisfaction, solidifying our position as a leader in the multivitamin category."

To enjoy the benefits of HealthOK, individuals are encouraged to take one tablet every day along with their breakfast. HealthOK tablets are available across leading chemists, modern trade outlets, and popular e-commerce platforms such as Amazon, Flipkart, and 1mg. This widespread availability ensures easy access for individuals seeking to improve their energy levels and overall health.

Mankind Pharma remains committed to being socially responsible and recognizes the need to engage in conversations around men’s health, the best practices to lead a healthy life and being active.

