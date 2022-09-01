Rahul Dravid roped in as brand ambassador for LaunchMyCareer

LaunchMyCareer has roped in Rahul Dravid, former Captain of the Indian Cricket Team as its brand ambassador.

Dravid will feature in LMC’s upcoming 360° campaigns, propelling LMC to expand its pan-India reach. Signing an iconic sports figure such as Rahul Dravid will enable the edutech start-up to swiftly reach its target audience, while also striking the right chord with parents, wider family members, schools and other parties interested in the future development of our young people.

Commenting on the launch, Ankur Aggarwal, MD, and Co-Founder of LaunchMyCareer said, “We are thrilled and honoured to collaborate with one of India’s most iconic sportspersons and celebrities, Mr. Rahul Dravid. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us.”

“Mr. Dravid is not just a fabulous cricketer, but also a great coach. He has always taken a special interest in mentoring and nurturing young cricketers from all walks of life. Having such a towering coaching personality on board is a matter of great pride for us. It will further motivate us in our mission to guide and mentor students in the right direction to help them realize their true potential,” Aggarwal added.

On the collaboration, Dravid said, “I am glad to be a part of such an amazing venture. Kids these days are already looking to experiment with their choices while searching for what more they can accomplish. I wish LaunchMyCareer all the best and I am positive it will add value to India’s growing student fraternity.”

