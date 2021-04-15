Power Gummies onboards Shraddha Kapoor as brand ambassador

The brand aims to bring forth its vision amongst millennials by roping in Kapoor

Power Gummies has roped in Shraddha Kapoor as the brand ambassador and the face for their Hair & Nails Vitamin Gummies.

With this association, the brand aims to bring forth its vision amongst millennials while reinforcing its values and philosophy. The campaign is focused on happy hair just every day.

Commenting on the association, Divij Bajaj, CEO & Founder, mentions, “Shraddha is a powerhouse of talent and seamless fit for Power Gummies. Her versatile, vibrant, energetic, lively and sparkling personality knits a perfect horizon and panache for our brand. Altogether, a power-packed blend that enables what we envision for our brand. We are delighted to have Shraddha on board with us as the brand ambassador for our Gorgeous Hair & Nails Vitamin Gummies. She personifies the key prepositions of changing trends of beauty, health & fitness. We are ready to thrill the gen-next customers together with Shraddha.

Through this association, we aim to help a wider range of people to move towards preventive care and nutrition for their health and wellness.”

Power Gummies has been changing the health game with the newly launched nutritional format of chewable & tasty vitamin gummies. Bringing convenience, moments of nostalgia, trust and fun to the customers with health & happiness going together in pursuit of nutrition is the core aim for Power Gummies to come into existence taking away all the health concerns, removing the fear of pills or bad-tasting supplements. The brand has been revolutionising the nutraceutical industry since 2018 creating a galactic storm with their showstopper variant Gorgeous hair & nail vitamin gummies taking away growth, damage and hair fall issues.

Delighted to represent the brand, Shraddha Kapoor elaborates, “As an actor, my constant battle is to maintain my hair health after never ending hairstyling, which is a must for me. Wherein, something as easy as chewing a gummy for my hair health is just an amazing idea, especially when I can just take 2 gummies a day for my daily nutritional intake. I always wanted some easy resort to solve it for me.

Power Gummies are just mind-blowing and totally, hard to resist. Also, it is the only gummy brand in India with proven results and clinical trials. Being fit and healthy should be the most prime factor for customers in today’s time.”

The actor also adds, “I feel my best when I am healthy and that makes me excited to be on board with Power Gummies and look forward to how gummies change it for you all and become a part of everyone's lifestyle just like me”.

The tasty unisex vitamin gummies are vegan, gluten-free, gelatin-free, and cruelty-free, which is the key reason for her association with the brand.

