POCO India unveils new logo and brand mascot

Updated: Feb 18, 2021 2:26 PM
POCO, an online smartphone brand, today unveiled the company’s refreshed visual identity, with a brand new logo and brand mascot, that aims to challenge the status quo, much like Gen Z. The new logo is specifically designed with the intent of re-defining madness, the POCO way. Imbibing the madness and eccentricity of the brand, ‘‘Made of Mad’, the new brand logo, is a representation of every individual who is looking for greater alternatives to the mainstream.

Commenting on the new logo unveiling, Anuj Sharma, Country Director, POCO India, said, “To commemorate POCO's successful independent year, the entire objective of the brand refresh is to honor the community which is as different and unique as our smartphones in the market. POCO’s ‘’Made of Mad’’ is a creative rendition of what our fans and consumers can expect from a brand that indicates a very compelling functional promise. It is also a representation of our consumers who are mad, eccentric, irreverent with a thirst to pursue perfection. Through this initiative, we want to build a belief system that enhances the overall POCO experience that our users find relevant.”

