Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards 2023 to be held on October 10
The theme for the inaugural edition is ‘BFSI Marketing: Today and Beyond’
The inaugural edition of the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards will be held on Tuesday, October 10, in Mumbai. The flagship event of the exchange4media Group aims to recognize and felicitate leaders and brands from the BFSI & Fintech sector. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas in the BFSI sphere. The banking and finance sector in India has witnessed a rapid shift towards digitalization to match the evolving consumer preferences. To explore the intricacies of the sector, seasoned experts and top leaders from the BFSI & Fintech Sector will come together to share insights on several topics under the theme ‘BFSI Marketing: Today and Beyond’.
The lineup and agenda of the Pitch BFSI Marketing Summit & Awards 2023 is power-packed including a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions by the experts from the BFSI ecosystem. In the highly competitive marketplace today, marketers believe that BSFI advertising and marketing need to be innovative, flexible, and data-driven to stand the test of time. The speakers at the summit will discuss the opportunities, challenges and road ahead for the BFSI sector in the coming years.
During the day, path-breaking marketers from the BFSI industry will be awarded at the Laqshya Pitch BFSI Marketer 2023.
Following the day-long conference, the Pitch BFSI Marketing Awards will be announced that recognizes and felicitates the pioneers in the BFSI & Fintech marketing sector. The awards honour the best minds who have developed and implemented successful marketing strategies, campaigns, and innovative ideas and who continue to inspire others to stay ahead of the curve and unlock their full potential.
The nominations were accepted under four main categories including Banking, Insurance, Financial Services and Fintech which were further divided into 97 sub-categories. The Jury this year was chaired by Sarbvir Singh, CEO, Policybazaar. The jury panel of 25 jurors culminated by deciding winners based on their merit and outstanding work.
Don't miss this opportunity to learn from practitioners, network with industry leaders and expand your knowledge network. You are just one step away from getting access to insightful sessions and robust networking opportunities. To ensure you don’t miss out on valuable insights, click here to register https://bit.ly/3R4H5oU.
The event is Powered by Laqshya Media Group and Disney Star. The Presenting Sponsor of the event is Dangle Ads while Mobavenue is the Growth Partner.
DP World, ICC and Sachin Tendulkar join forces for global initiative
DP World will use smart logistics offering end-to-end network to deliver kit and equipment to grassroots cricket clubs around the world
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 3:40 PM | 3 min read
DP World has unveiled the new ‘Beyond Boundaries’ initiative, in partnership with cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar and the ICC, aimed at driving the growth of cricket around the world.
This global mission will see DP World use its end-to-end network and smart logistics capabilities to distribute fifty repurposed shipping containers to grassroots cricket clubs around the world, each one kitted out with essential equipment.
Ahead of the 2023 ICC Men’s 50 Over Cricket World Cup, taking place in India from 5 October to 19 November, the first container was unveiled by new DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar at NSCI, Mumbai. The first DP World container along with 40 cricket kits will be placed at the Chikhalikar Sports Club in Palghar, Maharashtra while another 210 kits will be presented to young cricketers from academies like Achrekar Cricket Academy, and Shivaji Park Gymkhana Academy, to name a few.
Included within each of the containers is 250 bespoke kits: each made up of a cricket bat, helmet, gloves and pads. Each container is multipurpose, also serving as a pavilion which includes an in-built scoreboard, sun protection and seating.
Speaking during the first container launch, DP World Global Ambassador Sachin Tendulkar said: “I am extremely happy to partner with DP World to go beyond boundaries and help make cricket possible globally. Like most young cricketers, I grew up playing for my local club I understand the importance of quality cricketing equipment and kits. Grassroots clubs are the bedrock of every nation’s cricket. It’s heartening to see DP World's commitment to nurturing young cricketing talent not just in India, but across the world.
These cricket containers will provide budding cricketers a place to rest and pad up. More importantly, this can be a great step towards ensuring a safe space for girls, as the containers can be used as changing rooms. I am happy to be a part of this initiative and look forward to witnessing its impact in supporting the next generation of cricketers across India and beyond."
The first container design was brought to life by local artist Sadhna Prasad and pays homage to the Master Blaster himself, with the first 10 containers being inspired by Tendulkar’s legacy.
Kevin D’Souza, Senior Vice President - Business Development - Middle East, North Africa and India Subcontinent, DP World added, "We are truly proud to welcome Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar to the DP World family. Sachin represents a billion dreams and has played an inspiring role in taking cricket beyond boundaries. A role model to youngsters, he epitomises hard work, determination, and dedication to perfection. These are attributes that resonate with every member of DP World as we strive to make trade flow beyond boundaries for our customers and stakeholders. We are confident that our partnership with Sachin will serve to make cricket possible for even more people across the world.”
As the global leading provider of smart logistics solutions, we seek to change what’s possible for everyone, and we are confident that this new initiative, will serve to make cricket possible for the youth at multiple grounds in the country and across the world.”
The Beyond Boundaries initiative will be amplified throughout the course of the tournament via the ICC broadcast, with a bespoke graphic depicting how ten kits will be donated for every 100 runs scored in each match. All kit donations will be made via the containers unveiled in 2023.
Virat Kohli reveals the 'mantra and yantra' for success in ad for Luxor
The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 1:58 PM | 3 min read
Writing instruments brand Luxor has unveiled a new brand film ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, featuring their new brand ambassador Virat Kohli. The film showcases the Luxor Schneider LX MAX pen, the first brand launch as part of the Luxor Schneider partnership, signed earlier this year.
The Luxor Schneider LX MAX is a pen in the liquid-ink category, one of the fastest growing and most popular segments of the Indian writing instruments industry. LX MAX comes equipped with German technology and is designed to deliver maximum smoothness and unmatched writing length of 1000+ metres, a brand proposition brought alive by its core advertising message of “Likho Maximum”. The LX MAX is a refillable pen, affordably priced at Rs.60 per pen and available in 4 colours – blue, black, red and green. The new brand is especially useful for students, its key audience, who seek pens with consistent performance and great value-for-money.
The new LXMAX brand film opens in a school corridor, where a student is looking wistfully at an Achievers Wall of Fame. She wonders what it’ll take for her to get on the board. That’s when Virat offers her the “mantra” for success (hard work and practice) and the ideal “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX for the longest and smoothest writing experience). Inspired by the “mantra” and armed with the “yantra”, we see the student enthusiastically go about her studies, as Virat observes her progress and supports her preparation. The final shots reveal the “mantra” and “yantra” (Luxor Schneider LXMAX) worked successfully, as the student makes it to the Achievers Wall of Fame, much to the delight and excitement of Virat and the student.
The film goes live on 5th October on OTT during the ICC Cricket World Cup and on Luxor’s social media channels on Youtube, Instagram, Facebook and others. This campaign is expected to run in October and November 2023, and aims to reach 1 Crore potential consumers pan-India. Luxor also plans to invest significantly on building the Luxor Schneider LX MAX brand in the coming months through series of media, consumer activation and trade initiatives.
Speaking on the new brand film and the association with Virat Kohli, Pooja Jain Gupta, Managing Director, Luxor Writing Instruments Pvt. Ltd. said, “Luxor Schneider LXMAX is the first of many brands that we’re launching in India as part of our partnership with Schneider Pen, Germany who is renowned for its engineering and design superiority globally. Our association with youth icon and cricket legend Virat Kohli as the new face of Luxor epitomizes our shared commitment to the highest standards of performance and excellence. We are excited to bring this association alive through the launch of our first advertising film featuring LX MAX and Virat which will go live soon.”
Luxor has, in the past, signed some of the biggest celebrities in India to promote their brands, notably Amitabh Bachchan for Parker in a series of memorable ads in the early 2000s, as well as Deepika Padukone for Luxor in mid 2010s. They now aspire to recreate the magic with Virat Kohli as their new brand ambassador and fortify their leadership position in the industry.
62% of CMOs say customer experience has shifted from sales-owned to marketing-owned: Study
The study, by EssenceMediacom, has also found that 60% of CMOs feel that proving marketing impact has increased in importance more than any other responsibility
By e4m Staff | Oct 5, 2023 12:53 PM | 5 min read
EssenceMediacom, GroupM’s newest and largest media agency, has launched its new report ‘The CMO Coming of Age Story: How digital transformation has elevated marketing to a C-suite growth driver’. The report, based on a global study of 188 senior business-tobusiness (B2B) marketing leaders in companies with a revenue of at least $250 million, identified an increasingly complex set of requirements for this role.
The CMO role, traditionally an enabler to sales teams in B2B organisations, now spearheads a multidisciplinary growth-engine within businesses. They are expected to take ownership for driving revenue from multiple sources, including acquisition, retention, renewal, and up and cross selling, while also owning data responsibilities, utilising technology in ever more innovative ways. In this sense, they are acting as the ‘CEO’ of customer growth. As the requirements of the role expand, so does the necessary skill set: almost 90% of marketing leaders surveyed said their role has become more complex.
Marketing outpaces lagging organisations
The role of the CMO has expanded and they are now responsible for the entire customer journey: nearly two-thirds (62%) said the customer experience has shifted from sales-owned to marketingowned. Marketing departments need to understand the full picture of the customer at each stage of their lifecycle with the business; doing so requires cross-departmental orchestration for insight and action. To meet these demands, marketers need more advanced tools for data utilisation and audience segmentation.
Accordingly, 70% reported an increased marketing budget in the last three years, primarily allocated to data and technology. Talent is also critical; half of the marketing leaders expect to expand their teams and 29% will see the most growth in data and technology teams.
However, marketers often face complex barriers to digital transformation within their own businesses, with differing parts of the organisation better prepared than others to enable data sharing and technical coordination.
Customer-centricity More rhetoric than reality
As in B2C marketing, today’s B2B customer expects experiences tailored to their needs. The vast majority (80%) of respondents stress the growing significance of customer centricity, surpassing ROI. This is in large part due to changes in the buyer profile — who today prefer self-directed research over traditional sales pitches. With more decision-makers involved, B2B marketers must engage a growing and more diverse set of individuals at buyer organisations, increasing the need for personalised approaches.
While organisations may understand the importance of customer centricity, few are able to support their marketing departments in delivering it. The second biggest global challenge for marketers (number one in the US and APAC) is understanding buyer needs — perhaps because only half say their organisations prioritise sharing audience data, while less than a quarter utilise AI to understand, segment and target buyers. In fact, with marketers given limited control over the organisation's tech infrastructure, the majority perceive their tech stacks as not fully mature.
The new B2B marketing playbook
As the role of the CMO expands, their toolkit and skills must evolve. However, many still rely on outdated B2B marketing approaches that don't align with today's dynamic market. This challenge limits creative differentiation in a competitive landscape. Without organisational transformation, departmental silos hinder marketing teams and force them to rely on legacy practices. The survey results reveal content development and distribution as a core marketing responsibility, second only to measurement. This highlights the increased need for captivating content across the customer journey. To support this demand, marketers are actively leveraging data and technology, with 60% using generative AI for content development. Many also turn to content development agencies, using them as an extension of the marketing team, to ensure a steady flow of content. As B2B buyer requirements change, so too must the marketing playbook. Innovation and experimentation with new tactics and tools is key to helping CMOs cut through the noise with impactful, customer-centric content.
Kristin Gower, Global B2B President, EssenceMediacom, said: “Today, CMOs must navigate three core challenges as they become what we’re terming ‘Growth Orchestrators” within their organisations. These include the reality that marketing departments often outpace their organisations and must use this opportunity to drive cross-organisational innovation; the rising importance of delivering customer-centric experiences to the B2B buyer; and the need to rewrite the rulebook as marketers face increasingly complex ecosystems for gaining buyer attention. To support the CMO in this effort, organisations must rally behind this vision of marketing-driven growth and lean on the CMOs’ expanding remit and cross-functional influence to unlock new unprecedented business outcomes.”
Nick Lawson, Global CEO, EssenceMediacom, said: "I am extremely proud of our first of its kind CMO survey, which underscores the pivotal role of marketing in driving growth and digital transformation in the B2B landscape. This work is a testament to our commitment to delivering breakthroughs for brands in the new communications economy. Emphasising our role in reshaping the B2B marketing playbook and supporting all CMOs in their journey to orchestrate a multifunctional growth engine within their organisations."
Cricket World Cup: Regional brands ready to play the game?
While regional brands may not necessarily sponsor teams, they are strategically investing in OTT, TV and digital advertising during matches and highlights
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 5, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
The much-awaited ICC Cricket World has returned to India after 12 years and cricket fans in the country are brimming with excitement. Brands too are ready with their game plan to make the most of this massive opportunity over the next more than 40 days. While big tournaments like the Cricket World Cup have traditionally attracted more of national brands with deep pockets, this time, regional brands too are showing considerable interest in the game. Factors such as the recent success of the Indian Premiere League, the Cricket World Cup coinciding with the festive season and the availability of several low-cost digital advertising avenues could have emboldened local brands from different regions to invest their ad monies here, feel experts.
“While regional brands may not necessarily sponsor teams, they are strategically investing in OTT, TV and digital advertising during matches and highlights, capitalizing on moment marketing trends,” says Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E.
According to Dhawan, this dynamic shift underscores the adaptability of regional brands in leveraging diverse advertising opportunities within the sports industry.
“Also, the Cricket World Cup's location in India this year has boosted brand participation. The shorter duration of the World Cup may lead to higher ad spends by these brands, aiming to capture the cricket-crazy Indian audience. The Indian Premier League (IPL) too consistently witnesses enthusiasm from regional brands, thanks to its format and the opportunity to align with regional teams,” he explains further.
Aparna Tadikonda, EVP – South, Interactive Avenues, believes that regional players are evaluating the costs and the competitive landscape for investing in World Cup.
“Like national brands, regional brands are also evaluating this unique opportunity, weighing the pros and cons. The approach will depend on audience availability, investments, and the expected return on investment. From a platform perspective, both the Cricket World Cup and other major events outside of it offer advertising opportunities for brands. Disney+ Hotstar, for instance, is expected to reach a base of 450 million users with approximately 50 million concurrent viewers during the World Cup.”
According to market research company Elara Capital, one can expect Cricket World Cup to generate Rs 20-22bn in ad revenue on TV/digital platforms combined.
While several regional brands have come forward with their investments for, experts believe there are some others who are still hesitant.
Says Sarfaraz Ansari, Senior Vice President – Integrated Media, DDB MudraMax, “Regional brands have never been the force on any mega cricketing events primarily because of three reasons – Currently only Tamil, Telugu & Kannada feed available. Majority of these regional population is still habitual of watching English feed and the transition to local language has not happened to the extent.”
“Also, regional players are very price-sensitive and selective. Cricket in language feed comes at a high premium, in the range of 15X-20X. This is a huge barrier in their onboarding for any national mega event. The reason for high pricing for local feed is the limited availability of inventory. Only inventory which gets unsold for few advertising categories like gaming in this regional market is made available for local players.”
Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, too believes that high costs are a hindrance for regional players investing in WC marketing.
“ICC has very clear guidelines for usage of the World Cup mark for their exclusive sponsor partners, and very often that stops a lot of competing brands to play in that arena. However, the tournament does provide very good number of eyeballs and local brands use that at a regional level for sales promotion and other possible associations. The costs are not only prohibitive for regional players, but would make sense only if the regional barnds has a ready-to-roll-out national target,” he explains.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for their comments on the story, but is yet to give a reply.
Branding expert and philanthropist Kurien Mathews no more
Mathews was widely recognized for his exceptional expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 11:39 PM | 2 min read
Kurien Mathews, the Chairman & Managing Director at METAL Communications, has passed away. With a rich professional history spanning over three and a half decades in the realm of branding, Mathews was widely recognized for his exceptional expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mathews played a pivotal role in shaping renowned brands such as Sony, Nivea, Limca, Amul, Frooti, Samsonite, Platinum Guild, Bajaj Allianz, Electrolux, BPL Mobile, CNBC, Malayala Manorama, Yamaha, IndianOil Servo, Medimix, Dainik Bhaskar, Fortis, and many others.
In 2008, Mathews co-authored the book "Brands Under Fire" with Ivan Arthur, which was published by Penguin. He contributed significantly to the advertising industry, serving on the Managing Committee of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and as a member of the AAAI Awards Jury. He was also a Trustee for Citizens for Peace and The Subhas Ghosal Foundation.
Mathews co-founded Anthem Communications in 1988, which later merged with TBWA WW as TBWA Anthem in India. Under his guidance, the company grew into one of India’s largest communications services groups with 350 professionals across 7 offices in India. Post his tenure at TBWA, Mathews delved into diverse industries, leveraging his expertise in Branding, Organisational Management, Strategy, and General Management.
In 2021, he initiated a successful joint venture (51:49) between Rage Communication and ADK of Japan, ultimately leading to a 100% acquisition in 2023. Additionally, amidst the challenges of the pandemic in 2020, Mathews orchestrated a strategic investment in Conscious Food, resulting in a remarkable four-fold growth within 30 months. This initiative laid the groundwork for a significant Series A fund raise in mid-2024.
Mathews, an alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP 161, Fall 2001), was deeply involved with various non-profit organizations throughout his life. His legacy in the world of branding and his contributions to numerous sectors will be remembered and cherished.
Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa secures 18 sponsors for new season
Maruti Suzuki India, Dabur India, Mondelez India, HUL among the sponsors
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:07 PM | 4 min read
Zee TV singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently returned with a new season, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. This year, the show has brought on board 18 sponsors.
These sponsors are Maruti Suzuki India Limited: Co-Title, Dabur India Limited: Co-Presenting & Associate Sponsor, Mondelez India Foods Limited: Co-Powered By, Hindustan Unilever Limited: Co-Title & Special Partner, Rajdhani Flour Mills: Special Partner, Procter & Gamble: Special Partner, WhatsApp LLC: Special Partner, Loreal India Private Limited: Special Partner, Berger Paints India Limited: Special Partner, The Association of Mutual Funds in India: Associate Sponsor, Bandhan Bank: Special Partner, Capital Foods Private Limited: Special Partner, Kohler India Corporation (HAR): Special Partner, Eveready Industries India Limited ( Kol ): Special Partner, H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Special Partner and Wipro Enterprises Private Limited: Special Partner.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue, ZEE said, “As the pioneer of music reality shows in India, Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has become an iconic brand in itself and has been among the most-watched shows across India in its run of more than two decades. In the new season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, we have added extra layers of uniqueness which stems from our profound expertise in creating content that resonates deeply with our audiences across India. With our hyper-local approach of scouting talents, the show has created a strong connection with our viewers as the top contestants face tough musical challenges to release their own original song on Zee Music Company. This provides the perfect opportunity to seamlessly integrate the brand communications of our sponsors led by our anchor, judges and the contestants. We are extremely delighted with the response from the brands and I whole-heartedly welcome all the 18 sponsors on board - who have continued the trust in our platform, as we embark into the festive season together. With our curated multimedia promotion plan, each sponsor will get phenomenal 360-degree exposure and innovative brand engagement opportunities in every phase of the show to bring out the brand's core propositions effortlessly and leave a long-lasting impression among our viewers in this vibrant festive season. I am certain that this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will re-ignite the musical spark among millions of our viewers and generate immense value for our esteemed partners."
Aparna Bhosle, Business Head, Zee TV said, “We are delighted to see an exceptional response from advertisers for our new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. A combination of some remarkable fresh talent coupled with a revamped format has elevated our appeal with both the audience and brands alike. Our team is poised to bring you the OG voices of India who, basis their performance in the season, are already getting opportunities to record their original singles to be released by Zee Music Company. With so much excitement in store every episode, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa remains an unparalleled platform for brands to leave a lasting impact with audiences, given our extensive reach and dedicated viewership."
Shashank Srivastava, Sr Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “This marks the beginning of an interesting partnership between Maruti Suzuki Arena, India’s largest automotive channel and the iconic television show – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. We believe in bringing the joy of mobility to all and creating exciting new experiences. Maruti Suzuki Arena brings this vision to reality with a modern, tech-enabled and youthful experience. Now, “Find Your Match” with our wide array of cars and network. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa shares a similar journey where talent meets opportunity. This collaboration elevates our brand positioning amongst the relevant audience. Hoping, together, we deliver a great season.”
Shiva Krishnamurthy, Vice President – Foods & Beverages, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said, “We are pleased to associate with Zee TV and their iconic show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Taj Mahal tea has always championed Indian classical music. Stalwarts like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar, Rahul Sharma and now Nirlai Kartik have endorsed it. Taj Mahal tea salutes craftsmanship – whether it is a master tea blender or a music maestro. We look forward to celebrating musical talent with this show.”
Bingo! gives a new meaning to 'twist'
The TVC is centred on Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist and has been conceptualized by Ogilvy
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:46 PM | 2 min read
Bingo! the popular snacking brand from ITC Ltd. is launching yet another variant – Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist.
Over the years, the brand has effectively communicated its tagline, "Eat, Phir Repeat" through humorous advertisements showcasing its diverse range of flavours.
Bingo! recognizes the need to continuously innovate and bring new delights to the snacking segment. Extensive consumer research revealed a strong demand for novel flavours, with an increasing preference for chatpata flavours among the target audience. In response to these customer cravings, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe introduced, ‘Chatpata Twist’, meticulously crafted to satisfy the snacking cravings of its customers. It has the balance of various ingredients such as pepper, coriander, cloves, red chillies, garlic and tamarind. The masala is perfectly coated on the Tedhe Medhe sticks to give it the irresistible flavour.
Announcing the arrival of the new variant, the brand released an advertising campaign Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist that captures the essence of the brand and showcases its irresistible delight. The TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy agency creatively highlights the uncontainable excitement and joy experienced by a young crowd when indulging in the zesty and tangy flavors of Chatpata Twist.
Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods, shared his insights on the launch, stating, "Consumer research has consistently revealed that our audiences are always seeking new and exciting flavours in the snacking segment. With Chatpata Twist, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe aims to cater to this demand and provide our consumers with an even wider array of delicious snacking options”.
Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist can now be enjoyed in the markets across North India, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.
