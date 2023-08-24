Omnichannel builds a lot more brand love: Shuvadip Banerjee, ITC
The Chief Digital Marketing Officer of ITC Ltd. spoke at the Pitch CMO summit about creating an omnichannel experience and why it was important for brand building
Omnichannel is a great strategy, asserted Shuvadip Banerjee, Chief Digital Marketing Officer, ITC Ltd, at the recently-held Pitch CMO summit in Bengaluru. “We have consumers at the centre and whenever consumers are at the core of any strategic decision, it always yields a significant quantum of positive outcomes.”
Banerjee was speaking on ‘What is omnichannel experience and why is it important for brand building?’
According to Banerjee, because there is an angle of relevance, consistency and seamlessness, it's imperative that it will have a significant effect when it comes to brand building and commercial outcomes.
So why is omnichannel as a marketing strategy great? Banerjee explained that some statistics portrayed that some shoppers come back a number of times, average bill values being higher and there's a lot of advocacy that keeps getting built when it comes to an omni-channel way of working as well as the propensity for a consumer to get retained and hence the angle of loyalty.
He said, “When brands are trying to engage with them at every touch point in the journey, it's likely that you're going to build a stronger brand with a lot more brand love. Having said that, as an FMCG brand like ITC, not like a retailer who has an end-to-end view of the consumer, is it really an easy task when it comes to creating an omni-channel strategy?”
According to Banerjee, it's great in theory. “The engagements that you do with your consumers are not really very easy, especially when there are broken links. As a brand owner, you have an ability to influence and also harness information data to influence further is not always seamless as the word omni channel talks about. It talks about being a seamless consumer journey. So, at ITC we have actually imbibed the concept of omni-channel in various places. We have looked at omni-channel from a consumer care and consumer interaction perspective, commerce and content and brand building.”
In the overall traditional way of understanding consumers, there are a plethora of streams of information that are coming into any organization for that matter for any brand. “It's about how we synthesize and how do we utilize that further to take those important decisions to impact the consumer and hence your business through the journey.”
Further speaking about ITC’s D2C platform he explained that it has a multitude of touch points. For instance, ITC stores have their own website, it's also on ONDC, and on Amazon and Flipkart.
“Now all these touch points for a shopper with respect to ITC and its brands would send enough signals, which we would harness as customer data and will reutilize these in order to achieve acquisitions, retention experience and engaging with consumers even to the extent of building loyalty with the consumer.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
ICC ties up with Mastercard for Men's Cricket World Cup 2023
Mastercard has been onboarded as the Global Partner
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 3:29 PM | 2 min read
The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced its association with Mastercard, which has become a Global Partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be held in India between 5 October and 19 November 2023.
In addition to the exclusive 24-hour pre-sale window, Mastercard cardholders will be able to avail a number of benefits. These opportunities include the chance to meet cricket legends, get up close to the Men’s Cricket World Cup trophy and experience unique access on match days. Children of cardholders aged between 12-18 years will also have the chance to be a part of the flagbearer programme and there will be a wide range of offers for Mastercard cardholders on official ICC merchandise.
Mastercard's tie-up with the ICC highlights the brand's commitment to cricket and adds to the global technology company's prestigious international sports sponsorship portfolio which includes associations with the likes of UEFA Champions League and the PGA Tour.
ICC Chief Executive, Geoff Allardice said: “We are delighted to announce Mastercard as a global partner for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, the pinnacle event of the one-day game. Mastercard brings its rich experience of sports partnerships to the table, and the ICC is looking forward to collaborating with a renowned global brand to bring many benefits to cricket lovers around the world.”
Chief Marketing and Communications Officer at Mastercard, Raja Rajamannar said: “Cricket is a huge passion for millions of people across the globe, particularly in India and South Asia. We are excited to partner with the ICC for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup, allowing us to bring fans closer to their passion for the sport. We’re dedicated to connecting our customers, cardholders and all cricket enthusiasts to priceless possibilities throughout the tournament.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Scitron wants fitness enthusiasts to pave their own paths
The campaign features Kritarth Chauhan, National Callisthenics Champion
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 2:13 PM | 3 min read
Scitron’s newly launched ad campaign, "Suno Khudki, Karo Khudki," supports fitness enthusiasts on their journey to achieving their goals. The campaign aims to juxtapose the idea of how liberating choosing your own path of fitness is, regardless of what others may think.
The campaign features Kritarth Chauhan, National Callisthenics Champion (2020, 2022), who is continuously stuck in the loop of listening to society until one day he stops and decides to listen to his inner voice and pursue his passion, which is fitness, and choose Calisthenics as a career, and does not listen to the noise of society. He was aware of the fact that calisthenics is not a natural career option because it's not even an internationally recognised sport with no official competitions or private leagues. But he still went forward and listened to himself without knowing how it was going to turn out. He continues to listen to himself today, and Scitron continues to support such people.
The video is set to a motivational voiceover and empowering soundtrack and features visuals that artfully denote the dilemma and pathos. But once he breaks the continuity loop, that is when, in the video, you will see professional-level calisthenics shots and a confident Kritarth evolving, doing what he most likes.
Callisthenics is a full-body workout that can be done anywhere with no equipment. It's a very challenging sport. It's not just about being able to do a few tricks; it's about strength, endurance, and flexibility.
On the launch of the campaign Ravi Rohra, Founder of Scitron affirmed "We are excited to launch the 'Suno Khudki Karo Khudki' campaign and we believe that everyone has the potential to achieve their fitness goals, and Scitron helps them reach their full potential. The campaign is a great reminder to listen to your inner voice and to do your own thing, which is so important to lead a happy life."
On the association in the campaign Kritarth Chauhan said, "I am proud to be a part of the 'Suno Khudki Karo Khudki' campaign. I believe that calisthenics is a great way to get fit and healthy, and I want to encourage more people to try it out. I also want to raise awareness about the fact that calisthenics is a legitimate sport that deserves more recognition. Calisthenics currently lacks recognition in national or international competitions as a legitimate sport on the global stage. However, it is important for everyone to understand that this sport has its own set of regulations and is one of the most intense in existence. I'm hoping that this campaign will change people's opinions on calisthenics and lead to its eventual entry into the Olympics. If that happens, I'm sure Scitron will undoubtedly be there to support me."
The campaign has received a resoundingly positive response from followers and viewers. The campaign has garnered over 5M views and hundreds of personal stories from fitness enthusiasts. Scitron has taken the high road by featuring these stories on their website, giving them the respect they deserve. Moreover, they aim to seek authentic stories from individuals who have embraced their true calling and pursued their passions.
The campaign has also inspired many people to start their own fitness journeys. In the comments section, users have shared their goals and how the campaign has helped them stay motivated. These stories will show you what is possible and get you pumped up.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Kareena roped in as brand ambassador for home furnishing brand MyTrident
The actor was brought on board during the launch of the brand’s Fall-Winter’23 collections
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 1:17 PM | 1 min read
MyTrident, the flagship home furnishing brand of Trident Group, has announced Kareena Kapoor Khan as their brand ambassador during the launch of its Fall-Winter’23 collections.
While addressing the media at the event, Kareena Kapoor Khan said, “I’m delighted to be associated with MyTrident. Known for their wide range of home furnishing collections, their innovative designs and premium finish reflect one’s true self and set the perfect mood for any home space. There is something to suit every style and every home.”
“We are super-excited and thrilled to welcome Kareena Kapoor Khan in MyTrident family. She is an exceptional blend of grace, talent, and relatability that makes her an ideal face for our brand. Her values seamlessly mirror the brand's dedication to crafting living spaces that are not only exquisite but also welcoming and comfortable. As we continue to strive for excellence and innovation in our products, we are confident that Kareena's influence will enhance our brand's narrative of providing value to our customers,” said Rajinder Gupta, Chairman, Trident Group.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Havells celebrates bittersweet moments of sibling love in new Raksha Bandhan ad
The ad endorses Havells' personal grooming range
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 12:46 PM | 3 min read
Havells India Limited, a leading Fast-Moving Electrical Goods (FMEG) company announced its latest campaign #RishtonKiGrooming to celebrate the joyous festival of Rakhi. At the core of this campaign is the celebration of the cherished bond and profound affection that siblings share, emphasizing how Raksha Bandhan presents the ideal opportunity to express a meaningful gesture of love and care from Havells personal grooming range.
The new ad captures the playful relationship between a brother and sister in which the sister curiously asks her brother about the gift. To her delight, he surprises her with a box with cherished childhood photographs, eventually revealing a Havells Brush Straightener as the main gift. The video showcases their affectionate banter and concludes with the sister's happiness evident as she appreciates the surprise, he has presented to her.
Talking about the campaign, Deepak Bansal, Executive Vice President - ECD, Havells India, said, said, “We are thrilled to introduce the #RishtonKiGrooming campaign as we approach the festive occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Our personal grooming essentials are not just products; they represent the care we put into nurturing relationships. This campaign reflects our commitment to celebrating the moments that matter and enhancing the joy of festivals with meaningful gestures."
Commenting on the launch of the new campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India, said, “Siblings share a bond like no other, and the latest campaign #RishtonKiGrooming aims to capture the essence of that affectionate relationship. From making fun of her to constantly driving her crazy, brothers take pride in pranking their sisters. However, all pranks and fun aside, a brother wouldn't leave any stone unturned to gift his sister a world of happiness. This Raksha Bandhan don’t forget the importance of #RishtonKiGrooming and pick a gesture of love & care from Havells personal grooming range.”
Barin Mukherjee, Co-Founder, and CEO - Digital Refresh Networks said, “The campaign #RishtonKiGrooming is perfectly timed for Raksha Bandhan celebrations. The brand wanted to connect with a younger audience for the personal grooming category and through this campaign, we were able to craft an emotional narrative that amplifies the deep connection shared among siblings, especially between brothers and sisters. The campaign seamlessly showcases the brand’s role in enhancing these cherished relationships during this significant occasion”.
The campaign is live and is being promoted on all major Digital video platforms (YouTube + IG + Facebook + Inshorts) and Havells’ social media handle.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
e4m Real-Time Programmatic Advertising Conference & Awards 2023: One day to go
The second edition of the summit will be held in Mumbai tomorrow
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 23, 2023 9:21 AM | 2 min read
Programmatic advertising is revolutionizing India's advertising landscape by offering data-driven insights and transforming the way how brands connect with their audiences. Driven by several factors like technological advancements, rapid growth of digital media consumption and increasing data penetration, programmatic advertising promises better targeting, greater reach and real-time optimization.
To explore the world of programmatic advertising further, the exchange4media Group is hosting the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference and Awards 2023 on August 24 in Mumbai.
The agenda for the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Conference 2023 is power-packed with a mix of standalone keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions. The day-long conference will see the coming together of industry leaders, seasoned experts and brand leaders under one roof to discuss the latest trends and the future of programmatic advertising.
The presenting partner of the event is Dangle Ads, the Growth Partner is Mobavenue while the Gold Partner is OpenX/Dotwise digital.
In today's competitive digital landscape, it is a challenge for marketers to gain an edge over their competitors. With powerful tools at their disposal, a plethora of media channels and comprehensive data sets, advertisers and marketers are now leveraging the capabilities offered by programmatic advertising to up their marketing game. The conference will be an opportunity for marketers to learn and connect with the best in the industry to unleash their brand’s full potential with programmatic advertising.
Following the conference, the winners of the e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards 2023 will be announced. The awards honour and felicitate brands, agencies and media groups that creatively embraced programmatic creative strategies and left a mark in the industry with their impressive and outstanding work.
The e4m Real Time Programmatic Advertising Awards are divided into four main categories including Programmatic Marketing, Agency and Publisher, Technology/Service Provider and Stellar Awards. The categories are further divided into several sub-categories.
The winners are selected by members of the Jury from the best work entered through the call for entries from across India. The jury, this year, is led by business leader Debabrata Mukherjee.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
‘The scale of reach & time spent on TV during WC is something digital cannot deliver’
At Pitch CMO Summit, industry experts share their views on why is the ‘Festive Cricket World Cup on Television’ an unmissable opportunity for advertisers
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 5:49 PM | 4 min read
The upcoming Men’s Cricket World Cup is building up as one of the biggest megaevents of the decade for fans and advertisers. With cricket viewership on TV at an all-time high, the World Cup is expected to deliver a scale never seen before on television, making the event an unmissable opportunity for advertisers.
In a panel discussion at the Pitch CMO Summit Bangalore featuring Krishnarao Buddha - Senior Category Head - Marketing, Parle; Poulomi Roy - Chief Marketing Officer, RSH Global; Pawandip Singh - Vice President - Marketing, Rapido ; MK Machaiah - Chief Client Officer & Office Head – South India, Wavemaker chime in with their views on why is the ‘Festive World Cup on Television’ an unmissable opportunity for advertisers. The panel was chaired by Aditi Mishra – CEO, Lodestar UM.
Krishnarao Buddha started the discussion as he spoke about the benefits of associating with the World Cup on TV stating, “The World Cup happening during the festive season is a bonanza and we are extremely keen on leveraging the TV association. “Associating with the World Cup will help a lot of brands achieve a huge delta not just in terms of top funnel metrics like image and equity but even sales. We at Parle are extremely keen on association with this sporting event. The World Cup coinciding with the festive season is going to help a lot of brands achieve a huge delta, not just in terms of sales but also across other brand parameters like image and equity,” he added.
Pawandip Singh mentioned that World Cup itself is like a festival in India. “I think one festival coinciding with another festival is a big plus point. The market that we at Rapido cater to is strongly affined to cricket. Every parameter whether it be awareness, consideration or search goes up after advertising on TV by almost 2X, which is phenomenal. When we leveraged cricket on TV, we witnessed a massive increase in our app downloads to the tune of 35-50% during that period. The best part is that the people that latch on to your brand during an event like a World Cup will be with you for a lifetime. Our lifetime consumer track studies show us that people that have joined us during World Cup and IPL have stayed with us. It is the absolutely best time to be on TV.
Mishra further pointed out that cricket is more than just a sport, it is a celebration. “When you watch cricket on television, it is not just about a fan. It is a collective celebration,” she said.
Machaiah mentioned that the World Cup is a unique event for India. “The World Cup brings in a jingoism that an IPL does not. Let’s look at some hard facts on the scale TV can give us. At 2+ it can give you a reach of around 830 million, at 14+ around 650 million. This World Cup I believe at least 80-90% of these viewers will be reached. With this kind of scale, which is double of what digital can give you, the opportunity to reach a maximum number of audiences is very high. Another thing that TV commands is time spent by viewers. The maximum time spent by cricket viewers is on TV. The mobile screen cannot give you time spent like the large screen. There are many digital first brands that have leveraged these associations to grow their business at an early stage. Even for FMCG, which spends almost 35% of its annual budget during the festive period, World Cup on TV will be a massive opportunity. Auto, e-commerce and gaming will be other categories that will be present on TV as well.”
Roy highlighted the role that emotions play in this case. “From a brand perspective, for us awareness plays a key role even today. We do want to reach out to more people about the fact that we are a homegrown Indian skincare brand. In that scenario, imagine associating with a property like the World Cup on TV, the awareness quotient grows significantly within even a couple of days, reason being it is agnostic to the core TG we are talking to. TV will give brands a massive reach this time and will aid brands in meeting various brand and business objectives,” she mentioned.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
We don't change the amount we invest in advertising: Chandru Kalro, TTK Prestige
At the Pitch CMO Marketing Summit, Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Ltd., spoke about the brand's resilient run and its plans for the future
By exchange4media Staff | Aug 22, 2023 4:40 PM | 5 min read
As a grand finale of the Pitch CMO Marketing Summit, as well as an opener for the Indian Marketing Awards, Chandru Kalro, Managing Director, TTK Prestige Ltd and Suresh Balakrishnan, Chief Revenue Officer, The Hindu Group, held a no-holds-barred conversation wherein they discussed Kalro’s long tenure at the brand, its present place in the market, and their plans for the future.
Balakrishnan began the conversation by remarking how Prestige had grown from a pressure cooker company to today having more than 600 products and more than 1000 SKUs, and asked Kalro to recount that journey.
“I joined in 1993 and revenues were at Rs 72 crore in 2001 which had only grown to Rs 100 crore. And in 2001 we started saying that the brand was way beyond the turnovers that we were doing. We went through our own set of transformative workshops that we did, and then we decided to move into appliances because there seemed to be a fit,” he said.
“But when we moved there, we said that we can't be an also-ran player because we have this whole aura of having pioneered the pressure cooker category, having been the first ones to actually launch metal spoons, nonstick cookware, so we said whatever we get into, we don't get into unless we add value. I think it is that philosophy that allowed us to enter so many new categories,” added Kalro.
“The other truth that we saw about the category known as kitchen appliances, actually every subcategory, had a different set of Top of Mind brands in the customers’ minds. So unless I work very hard to come into that consideration set, I wasn't going to be able to sell a mixer grinder because I have a good pressure cooker,” he added.
“And for us, it was particularly difficult because if you actually go through there are very few companies in the world, including India, where companies from non-electric products have graduated successfully into electrics. And even within that from non-motorized electric appliances to motorized electric appliances. These sound like very normal transitions, but they're not,” he added.
Balakrishnan pointed out that the Prestige customer seems to be the homemaker. “So tell us in the last three decades, how has this homemaker changed, especially in our country?”
Kalro noted how the idea of how homemakers have evolved over the years, especially in Indian society, and so the marketing of kitchen and home appliances had to follow suit.
“We had this 'jo biwi se kare pyar’ line, which was in a context where the man was buying the pressure cooker for his wife, because he loved her he wanted to keep her safe so he bought a Prestige pressure cooker. That was broadly the construct. Now in 2001, when we came into appliances, by then the woman of the house was not going to ask her man to go and buy a pressure cooker. She was going to buy a pressure cooker the way she wanted it, the one she wanted, the size she wanted. So the husband had no role to play,” he said.
“So we actually thought that the line was no longer relevant. So we removed that line and since we were also saying that we will come up with innovative products, we changed our baseline to “Are you ready for a smarter kitchen?” That was the lineup to 2013.”
“And I'm sure if I do a poll here in this room, less than 1% would have known about that line after 10 years of running that, but we grew at 27 and a half per cent CAGR. So whether or not the line resonated, the company certainly grew. And because we grew we use that as a philosophy for our products. Then we did the research again and we found that even now people remember the 'biwi se karey pyar' line. And then we said how do we bring this back, if at all? And we can't bring it back if it's irrelevant. And therefore we came up with the Abhishek and Aishwarya brand ambassador deal and brought in 'Jo biwi se kare pyar' and so the man would cook for his wife using Prestige because he loves his wife. And I think after that the line is stuck again and we are quite happy about it.”
Balakrishnan also asked Kalro about the brand’s omnichannel category, to which the latter noted “We have 550 stores on our omnichannel right now. And we are taking that further. About 12% of our revenues come from e-commerce. We try to keep that at a balanced level because we want all channels to be there. The accent is clearly customer retention and being available where the customer is going. We are nobody to dictate to the customer as to whether you have to buy from this channel or that channel. We have to be available where the customer is,” he said.
“Today, the traditional entry barriers are gone. I mean, a small player can get onto digital and he's available all over the country, which earlier you know, at least the threshold level of media presence there was required for the person to get the distribution that that company needed today even though that barrier does not exist. But I think what will always exist is an emotional connection that our brand has with our customers, which is difficult for that local brand or the regional brand to establish. There are of course regional affinities that might come in which we have to fight with our own innovation and with our own value proposition that we have to give, which is a constant thing the other thing that we do is we do not change the amount of money we invest in advertising and promotion in a good year or bad year.”
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube