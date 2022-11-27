Ogilvy and Livon use hair as a medium to create breast cancer awareness

One woman in India is diagnosed with breast cancer every four minutes. Marico Limited's hair serum brand, Livon, has thrown light upon this staggering statistic through an engaging self-check guide to prevent breast cancer. Staying relevant to the brand’s target audience comprising women in the age group of 18 to 35, Livon has accurately demonstrated the process of checking for breast cancer.

The 40-second video has creatively linked the brand’s biggest asset – hair – to the cause by reimagining double donut buns as breasts. The video reiterates why every woman in India must practice self-check. With the hashtag #KeepAbreastAndLivon, the brand urges women to check for breast cancer every month in an effort to beat the disease. The video has received appreciation from Livon afficionados across the country.

The brand has partnered with Dr. Lakshmi Sukumaran, a breast cancer survivor herself, to guide followers in the right way to self-check. A cardiac anaesthesiologist, her areas of interest include paediatric and adult cardiac anaesthesia, heart transplant and minimally invasive procedures. Conceptualised and executed by Ogilvy’s Content Force, the video emphasises the importance of self-check for every woman.

