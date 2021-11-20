Nykaa ropes in Janhvi Kapoor for 'The Pink Friday Sale 2021' campaign

With a high-energy ad film featuring brand ambassador Janhvi Kapoor in a party-ready avatar, Nykaa has announced its most-awaited annual shopping event, The Pink Friday Sale 2021from Nov 24 to 28. As India’s leading lifestyle destination, Nykaa invites consumers to ‘Pink it up’ at the year’s most distinct celebration of all things beauty, fashion and lifestyle, offering an unmatched online and retail shopping experience, unparalleled offers across categories and a whole set of experiences to help you nail your party game.

Year on year, the Nykaa Pink Friday Sale has raised the bar for beauty enthusiasts bringing them inspiration and access to the hottest picks from make-up and skincare from around the world. This year, the sale gets even bigger with Nykaa Fashion’s endless assortment of brands, curated for the choiceful fashion lovers out there. If the campaign film is any indication, shoppers can expect a wide range of beauty and fashion options to pick from, tempting even the reluctant homebodies to dress up and step out to celebrate life. Set against a toe-tapping track, the Pink It Up film bursts with colours as Janhvi and her crew look snatched from top to toe, giving you a peek into the possibilities that await at the Pink Friday Sale.



Group Chief Marketing officer Shalini Raghavansaid, “Nothing quite says it is the party season like an epic sale event that lets you spoil yourself with cool, coveted brands that allow you to express yourself in style. Our Pink Friday sale is easily one of the most anticipated annual shopping celebrations for our consumers and each year we look forward to bringing them irresistible deals, curations and shopping experiences. This year’s sale is going to be our biggest ever yet with beauty and fashion both on offer and we invite everyone to ‘Pink it up’ in style with Nykaa.”

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)