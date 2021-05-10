Nilon's celebrates Mother's Day with a nostalgic food trip

Nilon's has paid tribute to mothers of the world through a campaign#MaaHaiTohJahanHai, highlighting their undying love and all the foods that connect us to them.

It is conceptualized and executed by Ogilvy with an aim to reconnect, relive and acknowledge all those special bonding moments we share with our mother over food.

The campaign video captures those treasured moments of our mother and the food taking everyone on a nostalgic journey. From stealing achaar from the big glass jars left in the sun or buttering your mom to make your favourite snack on a rainy day to gorging on ladoos made by mom while staying in the hostel to countless conversations at the kitchen counter and many more.

Expressing his views on the campaign Rajheev Agarwal, Director and CEO Nilon’s said, “Sometimes words fail to describe the unmatched energy and sea of emotions each one of us experiences when we revisit those precious moments we shared with our mother. Nilon’s as a brand is synonymous with the magic of a mother’s touch through its vast range of food products which we curate with equal love and passion. Our Mother’s Day campaign finds resonance and synergies with the brand ethos and is an extension of our recent campaign #IsmePyaarMilaHai. With this online campaign, we are anticipating a greater response and participation from people across all generations.”

Commenting on the campaign concept Dipak Singhavi, Managing Director, Nilon’s said, “Few things in the world compare to the nostalgic power of good food. It holds the keys to hundreds of our childhood memories and keeps us connected to our roots. Nothing compares to the magic of 'maa kehaath ka khana'. With this campaign#MaaHaiTohJahanHai, we are trying to strike an emotional chord with our consumers and their treasured memories which everyone cherishes for their lifetime.”

With an objective to connect with a larger set of audience, the campaign is being extensively promoted on various social media platforms using a unique hashtag #MaaHaiTohJahanHai.

