NeuGo says, 'Delays are a thing of the past' in new ad campaign
The ads are a part of a new campaign by the brand, targetting young adults between 18 and 35
Intercity bus brand, NueGo has launched three 10-second advertisements as part of a comprehensive marketing campaign targeting young adults aged 18-35. These ads emphasize key features that set NueGo apart: "On-Time Departure," "Noiseless Travel," and "Safety for Women."
"On-Time Departure": Delays are a thing of the past with NueGo. Our first ad in the campaign showcases our unwavering commitment to punctuality. Passengers can rely on NueGo for on-time departures, ensuring they reach their destination as scheduled.
"Noiseless Travel": NueGo's electric buses are designed to provide a serene and peaceful journey. Our second ad highlights the noiseless experience passengers can enjoy on board, making every trip a relaxing one.
"Safety for Women": Safety is a top priority at NueGo. In our third ad, we spotlight our dedication to creating a safe environment for all travellers, with a particular focus on ensuring women feel secure during their journeys.
The campaign will be played on the Disney+ Hotstar mobile app, throughout Asia Cup’23 and the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. It will be strategically rolled out in key operational locations including Delhi-NCR, Jaipur, Ludhiana, Chandigarh, Amritsar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Chennai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Coimbatore, Indore, and Bhopal. These cities represent a diverse cross-section of India, and NueGo is committed to meeting the travel needs of residents and visitors alike.
Speaking about the campaign, Mr. Devndra Chawla, CEO & MD of GreenCell Mobility, stated, "Our new ad campaign reflects our dedication to delivering a seamless, comfortable, and secure travel experience for our passengers. Whether it's reaching your destination on time, enjoying a peaceful journey, or ensuring the safety of all travellers, NueGo has you covered with our fleet of new, electric buses. We look forward to improving the standard of customer experience in the industry, while serving the needs of all passengers who are in search of a reliable travel partner that also serves the planet.”
Watch out for these exciting ads as NueGo continues to redefine inter-city travel in India. Join us on this journey towards sustainable, efficient, and passenger-centric transportation.
Cricket World Cup: Regional brands ready to play the game?
While regional brands may not necessarily sponsor teams, they are strategically investing in OTT, TV and digital advertising during matches and highlights
By Nilanjana Basu | Oct 5, 2023 9:01 AM | 4 min read
The much-awaited ICC Cricket World has returned to India after 12 years and cricket fans in the country are brimming with excitement. Brands too are ready with their game plan to make the most of this massive opportunity over the next more than 40 days. While big tournaments like the Cricket World Cup have traditionally attracted more of national brands with deep pockets, this time, regional brands too are showing considerable interest in the game. Factors such as the recent success of the Indian Premiere League, the Cricket World Cup coinciding with the festive season and the availability of several low-cost digital advertising avenues could have emboldened local brands from different regions to invest their ad monies here, feel experts.
“While regional brands may not necessarily sponsor teams, they are strategically investing in OTT, TV and digital advertising during matches and highlights, capitalizing on moment marketing trends,” says Amit Dhawan, Partner & CEO, Art-E.
According to Dhawan, this dynamic shift underscores the adaptability of regional brands in leveraging diverse advertising opportunities within the sports industry.
“Also, the Cricket World Cup's location in India this year has boosted brand participation. The shorter duration of the World Cup may lead to higher ad spends by these brands, aiming to capture the cricket-crazy Indian audience. The Indian Premier League (IPL) too consistently witnesses enthusiasm from regional brands, thanks to its format and the opportunity to align with regional teams,” he explains further.
Aparna Tadikonda, EVP – South, Interactive Avenues, believes that regional players are evaluating the costs and the competitive landscape for investing in World Cup.
“Like national brands, regional brands are also evaluating this unique opportunity, weighing the pros and cons. The approach will depend on audience availability, investments, and the expected return on investment. From a platform perspective, both the Cricket World Cup and other major events outside of it offer advertising opportunities for brands. Disney+ Hotstar, for instance, is expected to reach a base of 450 million users with approximately 50 million concurrent viewers during the World Cup.”
According to market research company Elara Capital, one can expect Cricket World Cup to generate Rs 20-22bn in ad revenue on TV/digital platforms combined.
While several regional brands have come forward with their investments for, experts believe there are some others who are still hesitant.
Says Sarfaraz Ansari, Senior Vice President – Integrated Media, DDB MudraMax, “Regional brands have never been the force on any mega cricketing events primarily because of three reasons – Currently only Tamil, Telugu & Kannada feed available. Majority of these regional population is still habitual of watching English feed and the transition to local language has not happened to the extent.”
“Also, regional players are very price-sensitive and selective. Cricket in language feed comes at a high premium, in the range of 15X-20X. This is a huge barrier in their onboarding for any national mega event. The reason for high pricing for local feed is the limited availability of inventory. Only inventory which gets unsold for few advertising categories like gaming in this regional market is made available for local players.”
Viren Razdan, Managing Director, Brand-nomics, too believes that high costs are a hindrance for regional players investing in WC marketing.
“ICC has very clear guidelines for usage of the World Cup mark for their exclusive sponsor partners, and very often that stops a lot of competing brands to play in that arena. However, the tournament does provide very good number of eyeballs and local brands use that at a regional level for sales promotion and other possible associations. The costs are not only prohibitive for regional players, but would make sense only if the regional barnds has a ready-to-roll-out national target,” he explains.
e4m reached out to Disney Star for their comments on the story, but is yet to give a reply.
Branding expert and philanthropist Kurien Mathews no more
Mathews was widely recognized for his exceptional expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 11:39 PM | 2 min read
Kurien Mathews, the Chairman & Managing Director at METAL Communications, has passed away. With a rich professional history spanning over three and a half decades in the realm of branding, Mathews was widely recognized for his exceptional expertise in digital marketing and brand strategy.
Throughout his illustrious career, Mathews played a pivotal role in shaping renowned brands such as Sony, Nivea, Limca, Amul, Frooti, Samsonite, Platinum Guild, Bajaj Allianz, Electrolux, BPL Mobile, CNBC, Malayala Manorama, Yamaha, IndianOil Servo, Medimix, Dainik Bhaskar, Fortis, and many others.
In 2008, Mathews co-authored the book "Brands Under Fire" with Ivan Arthur, which was published by Penguin. He contributed significantly to the advertising industry, serving on the Managing Committee of the Advertising Agencies Association of India and as a member of the AAAI Awards Jury. He was also a Trustee for Citizens for Peace and The Subhas Ghosal Foundation.
Mathews co-founded Anthem Communications in 1988, which later merged with TBWA WW as TBWA Anthem in India. Under his guidance, the company grew into one of India’s largest communications services groups with 350 professionals across 7 offices in India. Post his tenure at TBWA, Mathews delved into diverse industries, leveraging his expertise in Branding, Organisational Management, Strategy, and General Management.
In 2021, he initiated a successful joint venture (51:49) between Rage Communication and ADK of Japan, ultimately leading to a 100% acquisition in 2023. Additionally, amidst the challenges of the pandemic in 2020, Mathews orchestrated a strategic investment in Conscious Food, resulting in a remarkable four-fold growth within 30 months. This initiative laid the groundwork for a significant Series A fund raise in mid-2024.
Mathews, an alumnus of Harvard Business School (AMP 161, Fall 2001), was deeply involved with various non-profit organizations throughout his life. His legacy in the world of branding and his contributions to numerous sectors will be remembered and cherished.
Zee TV’s Sa Re Ga Ma Pa secures 18 sponsors for new season
Maruti Suzuki India, Dabur India, Mondelez India, HUL among the sponsors
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 5:07 PM | 4 min read
Zee TV singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa recently returned with a new season, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. This year, the show has brought on board 18 sponsors.
These sponsors are Maruti Suzuki India Limited: Co-Title, Dabur India Limited: Co-Presenting & Associate Sponsor, Mondelez India Foods Limited: Co-Powered By, Hindustan Unilever Limited: Co-Title & Special Partner, Rajdhani Flour Mills: Special Partner, Procter & Gamble: Special Partner, WhatsApp LLC: Special Partner, Loreal India Private Limited: Special Partner, Berger Paints India Limited: Special Partner, The Association of Mutual Funds in India: Associate Sponsor, Bandhan Bank: Special Partner, Capital Foods Private Limited: Special Partner, Kohler India Corporation (HAR): Special Partner, Eveready Industries India Limited ( Kol ): Special Partner, H&M Hennes & Mauritz: Special Partner and Wipro Enterprises Private Limited: Special Partner.
Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Advertisement Revenue, ZEE said, “As the pioneer of music reality shows in India, Zee's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has become an iconic brand in itself and has been among the most-watched shows across India in its run of more than two decades. In the new season of Zee TV's Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, we have added extra layers of uniqueness which stems from our profound expertise in creating content that resonates deeply with our audiences across India. With our hyper-local approach of scouting talents, the show has created a strong connection with our viewers as the top contestants face tough musical challenges to release their own original song on Zee Music Company. This provides the perfect opportunity to seamlessly integrate the brand communications of our sponsors led by our anchor, judges and the contestants. We are extremely delighted with the response from the brands and I whole-heartedly welcome all the 18 sponsors on board - who have continued the trust in our platform, as we embark into the festive season together. With our curated multimedia promotion plan, each sponsor will get phenomenal 360-degree exposure and innovative brand engagement opportunities in every phase of the show to bring out the brand's core propositions effortlessly and leave a long-lasting impression among our viewers in this vibrant festive season. I am certain that this new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa will re-ignite the musical spark among millions of our viewers and generate immense value for our esteemed partners."
Aparna Bhosle, Business Head, Zee TV said, “We are delighted to see an exceptional response from advertisers for our new season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. A combination of some remarkable fresh talent coupled with a revamped format has elevated our appeal with both the audience and brands alike. Our team is poised to bring you the OG voices of India who, basis their performance in the season, are already getting opportunities to record their original singles to be released by Zee Music Company. With so much excitement in store every episode, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa remains an unparalleled platform for brands to leave a lasting impact with audiences, given our extensive reach and dedicated viewership."
Shashank Srivastava, Sr Executive Officer, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. said, “This marks the beginning of an interesting partnership between Maruti Suzuki Arena, India’s largest automotive channel and the iconic television show – Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. We believe in bringing the joy of mobility to all and creating exciting new experiences. Maruti Suzuki Arena brings this vision to reality with a modern, tech-enabled and youthful experience. Now, “Find Your Match” with our wide array of cars and network. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa shares a similar journey where talent meets opportunity. This collaboration elevates our brand positioning amongst the relevant audience. Hoping, together, we deliver a great season.”
Shiva Krishnamurthy, Vice President – Foods & Beverages, Hindustan Unilever Ltd said, “We are pleased to associate with Zee TV and their iconic show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa. Taj Mahal tea has always championed Indian classical music. Stalwarts like Ustad Zakir Hussain, Niladri Kumar, Rahul Sharma and now Nirlai Kartik have endorsed it. Taj Mahal tea salutes craftsmanship – whether it is a master tea blender or a music maestro. We look forward to celebrating musical talent with this show.”
Bingo! gives a new meaning to 'twist'
The TVC is centred on Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist and has been conceptualized by Ogilvy
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:46 PM | 2 min read
Bingo! the popular snacking brand from ITC Ltd. is launching yet another variant – Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist.
Over the years, the brand has effectively communicated its tagline, "Eat, Phir Repeat" through humorous advertisements showcasing its diverse range of flavours.
Bingo! recognizes the need to continuously innovate and bring new delights to the snacking segment. Extensive consumer research revealed a strong demand for novel flavours, with an increasing preference for chatpata flavours among the target audience. In response to these customer cravings, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe introduced, ‘Chatpata Twist’, meticulously crafted to satisfy the snacking cravings of its customers. It has the balance of various ingredients such as pepper, coriander, cloves, red chillies, garlic and tamarind. The masala is perfectly coated on the Tedhe Medhe sticks to give it the irresistible flavour.
Announcing the arrival of the new variant, the brand released an advertising campaign Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist that captures the essence of the brand and showcases its irresistible delight. The TVC conceptualized by Ogilvy agency creatively highlights the uncontainable excitement and joy experienced by a young crowd when indulging in the zesty and tangy flavors of Chatpata Twist.
Suresh Chand, VP & Head of Marketing, Snacks, Noodles and Pasta, ITC Foods, shared his insights on the launch, stating, "Consumer research has consistently revealed that our audiences are always seeking new and exciting flavours in the snacking segment. With Chatpata Twist, Bingo! Tedhe Medhe aims to cater to this demand and provide our consumers with an even wider array of delicious snacking options”.
Bingo! Tedhe Medhe Chatpata Twist can now be enjoyed in the markets across North India, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Bihar.
Herbalife India is associate sponsor for ICC Cricket World Cup on Disney+ Hotstar
Herbalife sponsors over 150 athletes, teams and leagues
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:31 PM | 2 min read
Herbalife India has announced partnership with Disney+ Hotstar as a digital streaming associate sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023.
The ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 commences on the 5th of October, with the final to be played in Ahmedabad on the 19th of November, with all 48 matches being available for streaming on the Disney+ Hotstar platform.
Ajay Khanna, Senior Vice President and Managing Director at Herbalife India, said, “We are thrilled to be associated with the streaming of the biggest sporting events worldwide. Herbalife is known for its association with hundreds of world-class athletes and sporting events. It is a matter of pride for us to add the streaming of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to that list. It is an exciting time for cricket, and this collaboration truly reflects our passion for this incredible sport. This also reinforces Herbalife’s mission for better nutrition, empowering people to achieve their full potential through healthier choices for health and wellness.”
Herbalife takes pride in its sponsorship of over 150 athletes, teams and leagues across the globe, all of whom embody the company's dedication to promoting a healthy and active lifestyle through adequate nutrition. In India, Herbalife continues to support athletes like Virat Kohli, Smriti Mandhana, Lakshya Sen, Manika Batra, Mary Kom, and para-badminton player Palak Kohli, amongst others, and major sporting events like IPL, Special Olympics World Summer Games, Ironman Goa, and many others.
Smriti Mandhana and Wrangler team up for new ad
The brand campaign film will run on Disney+Hotstar and digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:26 PM | 2 min read
Wrangler® today announced the launch of its new brand campaign titled “What Shapes You, Makes You”. The campaign features Smriti Mandhana, the vice-captain of Indian women’s cricket team and one of its most prolific batters.
Wrangler® is investing heavily during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to build greater awareness and consideration among consumers in India. The campaign highlights the enduring relationship between Smriti and her Wrangler® denim emphasizing that investing in Wrangler® is essentially investing in a part of oneself. Smriti is an adventurous person and is always ready to take risks, make moves and embraces courage which is what Wrangler® stands for. The iconic denim brand’s campaign is built around the insight that searching through our old wardrobe makes us feel nostalgic. Occasionally, we find a piece of clothing that immediately reminds us of how far we have come in life. While we may have forgotten it at the back of our wardrobe, we haven’t forgotten how it makes us feel – it's a conduit that keeps us grounded and in touch with our passions. It’s what shapes us, makes us.
The brand campaign film will run on Disney+Hotstar and digital platforms such as YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. Here’s the link to the video film for a special preview
Disney Star onboards 26 sponsors for ICC World Cup 2023
The tournament kicks off tomorrow
By e4m Staff | Oct 4, 2023 1:20 PM | 1 min read
Disney Star has announced its 26 sponsors for the ICC World Cup 2023 – PhonePe, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, Dream11, Hindustan Unilever, Coca-Cola, Havells, IndusInd Bank, Pernod India, Booking.com, Peter England, Kingfisher Packaged Drinking Water, Mondelez, Emirates, Diageo, Jindal Panther, MRF Tyres, LendingKart, BPCL, Herbalife, Haier Appliances, AMFI, Google Pay, Polycab, Amul, VIDA by Hero Motorcorp and Amazon.
Ajit Varghese, Head of Network - Ad Sales at Disney Star, said, “The ICC World Cup 2023 promises to be an unparalleled cricketing spectacle from a viewers' interest and advertisers' participation. We are delighted to have these esteemed brands using this opportunity to get maximum impact and drive growth for their brands or businesses. Disney Star is all set to provide an unmatched cricketing extravaganza with its programming and create a viewing experience for audiences across television and digital platforms, promising unforgettable moments for everyone.”
The ICC World Cup 2023 will be played at 10 venues across India. The matches will be telecast exclusively on the Star Sports network and will also be available for streaming free of charge to mobile users on Disney+ Hotstar. The tournament kicks off on October 5th with a match-up between England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.
