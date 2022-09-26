Mrunal Thakur is the face of PNG Jewellers’ Diwali campaign

Actor Mrunal Thakur is the new face of jewellery retail chain PNG Jewellers’ Diwali campaign.



The 190-year-old legacy jewellery brand pursues an art form that is a testament to the Maharashtrian heritage. Every year, for the festive season, the brand creates collections that are an amalgamation of the rich history of Maharashtra as well as a reflection of modern-day aesthetics of the Indian woman. These collections go beyond jewellery design itself and speak a language of the arts, traditions and contemporary pop culture of the times.



Thakur visited the brands’ Thane store to unveil their gold jewellery collection, ‘Katha’ and their diamond jewellery collection ‘Ina’.

Speaking on the occasion, Mrunal said, “PNG Jewellers does a fabulous job every year with their festive season collections. This year, Katha and Ina collections are absolutely stunning! I love traditional jewellery that appeals to my modern sensibilities and these collections are perfect for the same! I am absolutely delighted to be a part of this 190-year-old legacy that carries forward our Maharashtrian heritage on its shoulders!”



Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers said,” We are absolutely delighted to have Mrunal as the face of our Diwali campaign. She is a powerhouse of acting and a wonderful person. She represents the modern Maharashtrian woman who has a futuristic outlook shaped by her traditions and heritage. She is a perfect fit for our brand and the right person to launch these two brilliant offerings that will be available across all our stores. We hope people will like and appreciate our efforts for this year’s festive season.”

