'Mother Nature' chides Tim Cook in a self-aware ad by Apple
The ad reiterates Apple's commitment towards having 'net zero climate impact' by 2030
In a newly released spot, Apple doubles down on its commitment towards carbon neutrality and sustainability in a tense exchange with "Mother Nature." The ad stars Apple CEO Tim Cook and actress Octavia Spencer who stars as Mother Nature.
The film marks the company's launch of the iPhone 15 on Tuesday. The ad also reiterates Apple's commitment to having "net zero climate impact" by 2030.
The ad starts with Apple employees pacing anxiously in the conference room worried about an imminent meeting with someone important. Cook is memorising some lines to himself, saying, "Welcome to Apple, welcome to Apple. Hi, I’m Tim."
After a few seconds of the employees nervously pottering around, they hear the ominously loud clicking of high-heeled shoes heading their way. To accentuate the suspense, thunder starts rumbling outside. It turns out, they are being visited by Mother Nature.
The employees are tensed about the meeting that sees Mother Nature ask them some pressing questions about Apple's carbon footprint, eliminating plastics, recycled aluminium and "100% clean electricity."
The employees including Cook get a thorough dressing down from Mother Nature who is ultimately impressed by Apple's new product -- an Apple Watch that is the company's first carbon-neutral product.
"By 2030, all Apple devices will have a net zero climate impact," said Cook to Mother Nature who seems to be satisfied with the company's defence of their green initiatives.
"Don't disappoint your Mother," says she as she sashays away.
The spot has caught the attention of ad watchers everywhere since it features Cook's ad debut. Strangely, the comment section of Apple's YouTube channel has been turned off. However, Cook's Twitter handle is full of irate trolls who haven't exactly received the ad well. Many were climate change naysayers.
"How to lose customers, by Apple," said one comment.
Some praised Apple's efforts while calling out the ad itself: "While this segment was cringey I applaud you for taking the effort to produce sustainable products and reduce your impact on the environment. While you’re at it, please make the next Mac Studio upgradable."
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Nissan strengthens 8-year association with ICC
The carmaker is a sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 with Nissan Magnite as the official car of the tournament
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 13, 2023 12:11 PM | 3 min read
Nissan announced its 8th consecutive year of partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the Official sponsor for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023. This highly anticipated event will take place in India from October 5 to November 19, 2023 and will feature the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the Official car of the World Cup.
To celebrate and commemorate its enduring partnership with the International Cricket Council (ICC) and embrace the festive cricket season with great enthusiasm, Nissan Motor India has introduced the all-new Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition.
Commenting on the announcement Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, "Nissan is pleased to be the Official partner of all ICC tournaments and is delighted to have the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite as the Official car of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. It is a proud moment for Nissan to introduce the Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition in commemoration of its 8th year partnership, for this tournament Nissan will engage with multiple activities with millions of cricket fans on their deep passion strengthening its bonds, especially in India where cricket is a festival.”
As the Official partner, Nissan will actively promote the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, showcasing the Nissan car at the stadium, in addition to exciting on-ground engagement initiatives across the country.
As a significant contribution to the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023, Nissan is also promoting the tournament Trophy Tour, currently on a journey across multiple cities in India, with the introduction of a 3D trophy in malls.. This innovative initiative is designed to engage cricket enthusiasts by offering them exclusive access to the world cup trophy, allowing them to capture 360-degree images with this iconic symbol of cricket excellence. Nissan will introduce and display the ICC World Cup Nissan Magnite during the trophy tour. Customers can click selfies with the Big, Bold, Beautiful Nissan Magnite and share to win tickets.
Nissan Magnite has updated many safety features as standard across all variants such as Electronic Stability Program (ESP), Traction Control System (TCS), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS). With the above safety features added and with a 4-Star Safety Rating for Adult Occupant Safety by Global NCAP rating, the Nissan Magnite offers superior safety in its segment.
The Big, Bold, and Beautiful Nissan Magnite is now exported to 15 global markets, including recent launches in Seychelles, Bangladesh, Uganda, and Brunei. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Vicky Kaushal takes on different avatars in Birla White ad
The campaign by GREY Group India titled ‘Birla White Ka White Cement Advantage’ showcases the versatility exhibited by both Kaushal and the cement brand
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 13, 2023 11:35 AM | 2 min read
GREY Group India (which includes Grey and AutumnGrey) holding the integrated mandate for Birla White launches the new brand campaign in both mainline and digital.
The Campaign titled ‘Birla White Ka White Cement Advantage’ focuses on the Uniqueness, Superiority and Benefits of White Cement in Building a Home. The brand’s vision to elevate the quality of every Indian home has enabled them to spearhead an unprecedented revolution in the construction industry, with the unique use of White Cement in all its products – Birla White Wall Putty, Birla White Seep Guard Waterproofing Solutions, Birla White Primer, and Birla White TrutoneX Distemper Paint.
The innovation of white cement has transformed into a versatile and aesthetically pleasing construction material. Its superior whiteness, workability, durability makes it an excellent choice for creating fabulous, finished walls.
The TVC campaign created and conceptualized by the GREY group and Birla White, features the Bollywood actor and new Brand Ambassador Vicky Kaushal who exhibits his versatility and proves to be the perfect match for the brand.
Abhijeet Kumar, Vice President Marketing said, “At Birla White, we pride ourselves in our products which have the innovation of WHITE CEMENT and that’s where our biggest campaign ‘White Cement Ka Advantage’ originates from. We couldn't be more thrilled to welcome Vicky Kaushal as our brand ambassador, a genuine embodiment of multifaceted talent, mirroring the essence of Birla White, thus forging an ideal partnership. We envision Birla White to reach new heights with Vicky Kaushal while educating our audience about the advantage that white cement provides in building a home. To put it in a few words… This isn't just a campaign; it's our brand's symphony of growth and authenticity.”
Vivek Bhambhani, Group Executive Creative Director, Mumbai & Delhi said, “Right from the start, Birla White has capitalized on the uniqueness of White Cement across its product portfolio. We wanted to capture the innovation it adds and its many advantages and hence the campaign thought of – Birla White ka White Cement Advantage. One that positions White Cement as the new benchmark ingredient for construction material. In choosing our brand ambassador, we sought more than just a celebrity. Vicky Kaushal's widespread appeal and undeniable charisma made him the perfect spokesperson to narrate our story.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Retail media networks: A data goldmine for programmatic companies?
Better outcomes in store for brands, shoppers and retailers alike with first-party data sans dependence on third-party cookies, say experts
By Nilanjana Basu | Sep 13, 2023 9:09 AM | 5 min read
In a world soon to be rid of third-party cookies, retail media networks have been a boon for multiple programmatic companies, which is expected to grow further and turn into a goldmine for the digital advertising world.
Retail media networks have sprung into the scene as more people figured out the online shopping experience in the pandemic chaos of 2020. Retail media network is when businesses advertise on retailer’s online media networks, giving them access to the first-party data of the retailer to target their specified audience.
According to GroupM’s TYNY report 2023, retail media is the third-fastest growing advertising channel in 2023. It is set to grow 9.9% to reach $125.7 billion in 2023, the report said.
Brands have an increasing need to understand, drive and measure digital interactions effectively, or else they risk losing in-market customers, says Ashish Sinha, MD - APAC ME, Epsilon. “Retail media networks give brands the ability to tap into a retailer’s first-party data and scale their marketing efforts to increase sales on-site and in-store. Specifically, brands have an opportunity to reach shoppers at various stages of the buyer journey. For instance, a large enough retailer can effectively deploy messages from brands on the ‘Home Page’ for awareness, ‘Category Page’ for consideration, or ‘Product Page’ for comparison or purchase decision. It’s a true win-win opportunity for smart retailers looking for a scaled, trusted revenue stream and brands who want to optimize activation for performance.”
Sharing views on a similar note, Rajiv Dingra, Founder & CEO, ReBid.co says that retail media networks are the new frontier for brands looking to reach consumers in a targeted, effective manner. “These platforms offer a unique blend of first-party data and customer intent, allowing brands to showcase their products to consumers who are already in a buying mindset. Amazon, for instance, has become the third-largest digital advertising company globally, leveraging its consumer data to grow brand awareness and drive in-store sales.”
exchange4media spoke to experts in the field to also understand how this new method of using first-party data will help programmatic companies in the coming days when third-party data gets slowly removed.
A lucrative opportunity
Retail media is the next step in programmatic, says Sinha. “It allows brands to move beyond their reliance on third-party cookies and gives them the ability to tap into better data and measurement as they work directly with retailers or other data-rich companies. It provides better outcomes for brands, experiences for shoppers and monetization opportunities for retailers.”
Dingra opines, “Retail media networks are a goldmine for programmatic advertising. They offer a level of personalization and targeting that's hard to match, thanks to their rich first-party data. This makes ads more seamless and valuable to potential customers. The retail ad sector is predicted to grow 31% to $41 billion this year globally, indicating a lucrative opportunity for brands to tap into."
Girish Ramachandra, CEO and founder, Shopalyst believes that the availability of retail media inventory for programmatic buying will make it easy for brands to run multi-touch campaigns more effectively. “Easier access and greater transparency can make retail media an always-on component of the media mix for advertisers” he adds.
How are digital advertising companies using retail media networks?
Epsilon has a comprehensive retail media network offering with the CitrusAd platform sitting at its center. They provide retailers and brands with offerings for on-site, off-site and in-store activation.
“Full funnel, integrated approach means that retailers using the CitrusAd platform can provide brands with a holistic view of SKU-level campaign performance. Our ability to accurately reach consumers off-site is a key advantage of our retail media offering. Our research shows that only 37% of retailers are using off-site retail media as part of their monetization, meaning they are leaving money on the table. When a retail media network can reach in-market prospects beyond the retailer’s website—across display, mobile, video, CTV and more— they are able to drive more online and in-store SKU sales than on-site alone. And all this while achieving meaningful personalization through relevant customer journeys, while ensuring the highest norms of privacy compliance.” says Sinha.
Dingra explains how Rebid also uses retail media networks to grow business. “We're already a verified partner with Amazon ads and are looking to integrate more retail media partners into ReBid. As we focus on maximizing advertising outcomes through our Advertisers CDP and Advertising Data Platform, a retail media solution is definitely a key part of our roadmap. We recognize the immense value it can bring to our clients in Retail/Omnichannel, BFSI, D2C, Automobiles, and Travel & Hospitality Industries.”
Shopalyst also offers a solution for brands to leverage retail media. “Our ad builder has integrations with popular Retail media platforms as well as DSPs. We also offer a toolkit for collaborative advertising.”
These are just a few examples in the large space of retail media advertising, which is expected to grow further in the coming years. If we go by Group M’s predictions, by 2028, retail media will account for 15.4% of total advertising revenue and is forecast to exceed TV revenue (including CTV).
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Katrina Kaif reunites with Etihad Airways as brand ambassador
The actress first became the airline’s ambassador in 2010
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 3:28 PM | 1 min read
Katrina Kaif has returned as the brand ambassador for Etihad Airways.
“Katrina Kaif's connection with Etihad Airways goes beyond a typical endorsement; it's a longstanding partnership established in 2010 when she first became the airline's brand ambassador. During her previous tenure, she starred in compelling advertisements that effectively conveyed Etihad's dedication to providing top-notch excellence and luxurious air travel experiences. Her natural charisma and appeal make her an ideal choice to represent Etihad once more, particularly as the airline refocuses on passenger experience, innovation, and sustainability,” read a press release.
“Katrina's presence not only amplifies Etihad's stellar reputation but also strengthens its position as a preferred choice for travelers globally, given her significant influence in both Indian and international markets,” the release stated.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shah Rukh Khan & Amitabh Bachchan join forces with R Balki for Everest
The campaign starring the superstars captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 2:06 PM | 2 min read
In the world of advertising, there are moments that redefine the industry, and Everest, the iconic spice brand, has just orchestrated one such moment. In a historic move, Everest has brought together two of Bollywood's biggest superstars, Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan, for an unforgettable ad campaign.
This collaboration marks the first time in advertising history that these two megastars have joined forces to promote a brand. Amitabh Bachchan and Shahrukh Khan are more than just actors; they are living legends in the world of Indian cinema. Their influence and charisma extend far beyond the silver screen, making them household names and cultural icons. So, when Everest managed to bring these two titans together, it created an unprecedented buzz in the advertising world.
Amitabh Bachchan sharing his thoughts on the campaign adds, “I've always believed in the power of simplicity, and Everest's campaign encapsulates that essence perfectly. It was an enriching experience to work alongside Shahrukh Khan, and together, we've celebrated the joy of home-cooked meals."
Shahrukh Khan also took to social media when the initial teaser was released and shared, “It was soooooooo much fun to work with @SrBachchan after so many years. Came back from the shoot inspired and blessed. And just to let u know he beat me in the run!!!!”
R Balki sharing his thoughts says, “I think it’s the first time ever that Amitji and SRK are featuring in a commercial together. It was an iconic shoot. They were like two buddies who are meeting on set after years..we were all of course excited but they were even more…it was like shooting with two legendary kids. Never been this ecstatic shooting . Never been sadder that it ended. They are just too cool and special together and I thank Everest from the bottom of my heart for trusting me with this once in a lifetime ad.”
The ad campaign directed by R Balki doesn't just promote Everest's products; it captures the essence of home-cooked meals and the emotions they evoke. It resonates with audiences on a personal level, reminding them of the comfort and nostalgia associated with homemade dishes.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Shafali Verma roped in as the latest brand ambassador of CEAT
Verma joins the list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 12, 2023 1:08 PM | 2 min read
In a significant move to bolster its association with cricket, CEAT Ltd., India's leading tyre manufacturer, has announced the signing of cricketer Shafali Verma as its latest brand ambassador. With this, Shafali joins the list of CEAT's cricketing brand ambassadors, which includes stalwarts like Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Harmanpreet Kaur, and Mathew Hayden.
At the tender age of 15, Shafali made history by becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to represent India, shattering a 30-year-old record previously held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. She further solidified her position in the annals of cricket by becoming the youngest-ever half-centurion for India. Her fearless style of play, combined with an undying passion, resilience, and an indomitable spirit, led India to clinch the U-19 ICC Cricket World Cup title.
Mr. Lakshmi Narayanan B, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Ltd., said, "At CEAT, our dedication to cricket runs deep, and our association with the sport has only grown stronger over the years. From our annual CEAT Cricket Ratings to our strategic partnerships, we have always prioritized recognizing and rewarding outstanding performance. As we welcome Shafali Verma to the CEAT family, it's her exceptional on-field performance that stands out. While the personality of a player is significant, it's their consistent achievements across various formats that truly resonate with our brand's values. Shafali embodies the spirit of excellence and determination that CEAT champions. We are thrilled to have her on board and look forward to a successful partnership, furthering our commitment to support and uplift the sport of cricket."
Shafali Verma said, “I am thrilled to join the CEAT family. It has, for long been a brand that has been associated with some exceptional cricketers and I hope to carry on that trend. What’s more important is the role CEAT is playing in acknowledging women’s cricket, which makes this relationship even more special."
CEAT has been synonymous with cricket, and the addition of Shafali to its roster of ambassadors only reinforces its commitment to the sport.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube
Digital ad spending set to double from FY23 to FY28: Paytm Ads report
Mobile payments are anticipated to emerge as the primary payment method across all product categories during the upcoming festive season, said the report
By exchange4media Staff | Sep 13, 2023 12:12 PM | 2 min read
One97 Communications Limited (OCL) that owns the brand Paytm today launched a report titled “India's Festive Wallet Outlook 2023” by Paytm Ads. Based on a survey commissioned through Redseer Consulting, the report highlights the festive spending trends across various categories and the growth of digital spending across payment platforms. India's Festive Wallet Outlook 2023 states cashless transactions have gained prominence (lower cash-on-delivery transactions) within online sales during festive seasons, with ~75% of consumers opting for digital payment methods for online shopping. Mobile payments are anticipated to emerge as the primary payment method across all product categories during the upcoming festive season.
With a growing consumer preference for mobile transactions, businesses are digitising their payment options. Approximately 60% of all merchants and small-business owners accept e-payments enabled by the rapid deployment of Paytm-pioneered QR codes and Soundbox devices as of June 2023. As per the Redseer survey, Paytm boosts brand awareness threefold among users, outshining other payment platforms.
The report highlights Paytm's seamless integration into daily routines for bill payments, subscriptions, and digital services. It has become a vibrant brand discovery and consideration platform, linking users with relevant products during festivities.
Praveen Sharma, SVP, Paytm said, “With almost 75% of consumers opting for mobile payments during festive shopping, it enables marketers to convey messages that deeply connect on an individual level. Paytm has emerged as a dynamic brand discovery platform with its large user base, playing a pivotal role in connecting users with brands and products during this celebratory period. With its advanced targeting and innovative ad formats, Paytm Ads has successfully created meaningful customer interactions along the path to purchase.”
Paytm has facilitated seamless transactions and empowered users to embrace digital spending during festive seasons. The company’s FY23 Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) from Commerce Business, which includes travel, movie, entertainment ticketing, deals and gift vouchers, grew 63% YoY. Total Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) processed through Paytm in the 2022 festive months increased by 40%, along with an 85% rise in transactions. The company’s monthly transacting users for July stood at 9.3 Cr. Paytm witnessed a 31% YoY growth in active users during the last festive season. The report has profiled success stories of various brands, including MyGlamm and Singapore Tourism Board, that have effectively leveraged Paytm Ads for their marketing campaigns. By harnessing the power of digital transactions, over 400 brands have enhanced engagement, boosted sales, and fostered lasting relationships with their customer base. Paytm Ads has disrupted the conventional offerings of various ad tech platforms through innovative ad solutions and precise targeting, emerging as one of India's leading advertising platforms.
Click here to download the complete report.
Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)For more updates, be socially connected with us on
Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook & Youtube