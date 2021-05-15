MMTC-PAMP calls for a new way to celebrate Akshaya Tritiya

AutumnGREY Bangalore has unveiled its new campaign for Akshay Tritiya #WahiRivaazNayaAndaaz. Through a light-hearted banter between a mother and her loving son, the campaign talks about how one can still preserve the family tradition by just adapting to today’s scenario and investing in MMTC-PAMP’s 24K 999.9 purest digital gold.

With the nuances of the mother-son banter in the film reflecting nothing but love and care, MMTC-PAMP throws light on a whole new way of celebrating Akshaya Tritiya for their consumers from the safety of their homes.

Anika Agarwal, President-Consumer Business at MMTC-PAMP India Private Limited explains, “Traditions and rituals are important as they bring us closer to our roots and help bind the family together. On Akshaya Tritiya, buying gold to pray for the family’s prosperity is one such ritual which a lot of families have not been able to complete this year due to the ongoing lockdown. MMTC PAMP has been offering 24 karat, 999.9 purest gold to Indian consumers for more than a decade. This year, in keeping with the times, we are offering the same purity and trust, albeit a bit differently through our digital gold offering.”

“Gold and specifically purity of gold has always been dear to an Indian audience. Working with MMTC-PAMP on a purpose close to the company and to the consumers heart is a dream for us at AutumnGrey” said Anusha Shetty Chairperson and Group CEO at the Grey Group. Grey Group has two integral parts - Grey and AutumnGrey in India.

Reflecting upon the campaign Swati Balani, Executive Creative Director said, “Gold buying is at the heart of the festival of Akshaya Tritiya. With this campaign, we are urging people to follow those rituals from the safety of their homes. The emotional banter between the mother and son showcases the age-old gold buying tradition in a new light with MMTC-PAMP’s digital gold investment.”

Sandhya Gurung, Associate Vice President- AutumnGrey, added “In this new partnership with MMTC-PAMP, we are bringing our collective strategic and creative approach to add a fresh new perspective to the traditional gold investment! MMTC-PAMP’s contactless digital gold is giving our consumers a new way to invest in the 24K 999.9 purest gold.”

