MISFIT signs Shanaya Kapoor, Vir Das, Divyendu Sharmaa, Rohit Saraf as brand ambassadors

Let the red carpet roll while you stay agape and try to catch your breath as MISFIT by boAt - a new-age self-care and grooming brand that aims to initiate conversations off the mainstream wagon on boards Shanaya Kapoor, Vir Das, Divyendu Sharmaa, and Rohit Saraf as brand MISFITS (ambassadors). MISFIT believes in the importance of self-care and visualizes a future free from gender stigma through a colourful brand vision and bold conversations. It is for the ones who don't fear breaking the rules nor think twice before choosing the style they want to carry.

The brand has also launched an integrated campaign #NeverFitIn with these new-age stars of Indian millennia. It encourages people to break away from the stereotypical outlook around perfection and urges them to see the beauty in authenticity. The campaign has been conceptualized ably executed by the in-house team and creative agency, Digitas. This new campaign is a complete MISFIT, quite literally. Unlike traditional marketing campaigns which focus on storytelling to convey a message, MISFIT’s #NeverFitIn does the opposite and is a compilation of behind-the-scenes as well as blooper reels with an ending that will make you expect the unexpected. Each of the MISFIT (Ambassador) brings his/her unique personality and values to the entire campaign and that's exactly what makes it a true fit for MISFIT. The campaign is now live across all social media platforms and can be tracked via #NeverFitIn.

The new MISFITS-

Indian comedian, and actor Vir Das - Guess it’s safe to say that nobody is as original as Vir. With his borderline wacky jokes and unapologetic personality, we thought he would be a great MisQuote!

The stylish Shanaya Kapoor- Stealing the show with her playful persona, Shanaya charms the audience with her imperfections. Imperfections which are no less than perfect! Hence, she is our MisPerfect.

The actor experimental Divyendu Sharmaa- With his bad boy image and rowdy exterior, not a lot of people know that Divyendu is so much more than what meets the eye. That makes him MisUnderstood.

The national crush Rohit Saraf - Atypically one of the most celebrated actors for his unique and light-hearted style, Rohit with MISFIT is surely a MisMatch made in heaven!

On the brand campaign, Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO, boAt said, “We have established our leadership in the earwear and wearable category, and are strengthening our lifestyle portfolio under the ‘MISFIT’ brand. Since the launch, we have received rave reviews about the brand and the products. Our brand MISFITS (ambassadors) celebrate and personify the new socio-culture. With this new campaign, we want to tickle the jester in you.”

Sonia Khurana, COO, Digitas India added, "After working with boAt for more than an year across various campaigns, we are thrilled to have been an active part for the launch of MISFIT by boAt. We have always wanted to tell the youngsters of today that they can be anything they want to be, even if that means being a MISFIT. Breaking the category code of always being prim and proper for the camera is what inspired us to come up with such a unique campaign which is a complete MISFIT in itself"

Geared towards millennials, MISFIT will offer exciting and aspirational lifestyle products that are perfect to give that salon-style finish at home. With MISFIT, boAt is looking at breaking the clutter by introducing an exciting range of beauty and personal care products, that are innovative and value-driven. The brand will also launch a range of women's care products in the Indian market soon.

The launch of the campaign coincides with the unveiling of their latest set of trimmers namely MISFIT T150, T50 Lite and T30. These new trimmers are available on Flipkart as well as the boAt website.

