Medanta Hospital pays tribute to its staff in new brand film

Contrary to popular opinion, a stay in the hospital is not all about clinical tests, regular checkups, scans and sleepless nights staring at the ceiling with little to no glimmer of hope. A hospital stay doesn’t have to kill your happiness, even during the festive season. And Medanta Hospital’s new film conceptualized by Digital Refresh Networks is here to say exactly that.

The story is a beautiful take on the person behind the patient. From a young boy who loves playing board games to a middle-aged woman excited to see her daughter again to an old man who can’t get enough photos of life’s every milestone. With a seamless narration, the film takes inside the hospital while Diwali is just about to unfold.

From playing chess to hearing stories to clicking one last selfie as a happy memory, the film shows how Medanta’s staff is more humane than clinical.

Sumanta Ray, Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, Medanta Group, “ We understand that illness can take a toll on a patient’s happiness with day after day being spent in the hospital. But we work differently at Medanta. Bright smiles and little gestures between our staff and patients change the way they cope with illness. So that when they return home, their happiness is still intact.”

Barin Mukherjee, CEO of Digital Refresh Networks has to say about the film, “We are thankful for the opportunity we got to tell a compelling story which we truly believe in. Diwali being synonymous with homecoming, we saw a brilliant window to showcase the sentiment through the lens of the Medanta staff and what it means for every patient. The story highlights the emotions and truly explains Medanta’s commitment to #KhushiyonKiSalamati for every person who walks in.”

The film effortlessly depicts how at Medanta Hospitals, care comes with conversations, healing comes with attention to their habits, and loves comes with keeping notes of their likes. So that when the patients go back home in time to bring in Diwali, they return with their happiness intact.

