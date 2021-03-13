Kotak General Insurance launches #DriveLikeALady social media campaign

Celebrating International Women’s Week and building on the success of its earlier initiative #DriveLikeALady, Kotak Mahindra General Insurance Company Limited (Kotak General Insurance) today announced the launch of its social campaign, #SheDrivesWithPride aimed to end prejudice against women drivers.

In March 2019, Kotak General Insurance had launched the #DriveLikeALady campaign on social media based on its insurance claim experience and seeing a marked difference between the driving habits of its male and female policyholders. The company has leveraged this data to talk about contemporary Indian women who are driving a discernible positive change in road safety while fighting deep-rooted societal biases. The new campaign builds on #DriveLikeLady campaign, which went on to earn multiple accolades in national as well as international forum.

Mahesh Balasubramanian, MD & CEO, Kotak General Insurance, said, “We stand committed to our resolve of fighting prejudice faced by women drivers. While our last campaign #DriveLikeALady” centred around how women drivers tend to be safer based on claims data, #SheDrivesWithPride” is based on data showing that despite the increase in a number of women drivers on the road, our attitude or beliefs haven’t changed much. To drive home the core message of our campaign, we ran a unique social experiment by doing a live poll thereby leveraging the engaging formats social media platforms have to offer. The responses from the poll feed into our main story, which is reflective of what people think.

The data-driven campaign has been conceptualized and executed by Fulcro, a Mumbai based digital agency.

Kotak General Insurance continues to support women drivers by offering special premium rates for its female policyholders as part of its private car insurance offering. To know more about the special rates, one can visit Kotak General Insurance’s website (https://www.kotakgeneralinsurance.com) or call on its toll-free number 1800 266 4545 or visit a Kotak General Insurance branch.

