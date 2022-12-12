Kiara Advani handles wedding-day jitters with confidence in Senco Gold & Diamonds ad
The campaign celebrates the grandeur and glamour of Indian weddings
Senco Gold & Diamonds has unveiled a new wedding-focused campaign featuring Bollywood actor Kiara Advani. The campaign celebrates the grandeur and glamour of Indian weddings which are full of culture-rich activities and fun. Senco Gold & Diamonds has also announced the launch of a new bridal jewellery collection titled 'Rajwada Vivaha Collection', which offers a glamorous and stylish line of jewellery for the bride-to-be.
In the newly launched wedding campaign, Kiara Advani features in a never-seen-before dual role, depicting a beautiful bride on her wedding day, having a debate with herself, wondering if she will be able to adjust to married life and be happy. But as she adorns herself with exquisitely designed jewellery, her doubts are replaced by newfound confidence and belief in herself and she is empowered to conquer every heart like a queen. The campaign perfectly captures the power of the 'Rajwada Vivaha Collection', brought to life by the inimitable charisma of Kiara.
The new Rajwada Vivaha Collection, where indigenous craftsmanship has been used to create jewellery that encompasses the rich culture and heritage of India, epitomizes nobility or grandeur with its exquisite work on filigree, ball and wire-work, antique, kundan, polki, meenakari & diamonds. The exquisitely handcrafted regal jewellery is designed to bring out the queen in every Indian bride, ready to rule in her new phase of life.
Commenting on the occasion, Ms Joita Sen, Director, Senco Gold & Diamonds said, "The Rajwada Collection is inspired by the concept that every bride feels like a queen on her wedding day. The collection brings out a feeling of royalty, the designs are grand, wide-spread and can be customized for every budget. The regal collection is for the modern bride who is independent and knows her mind, yet she is respectful of her tradition, family values and relationships. She is a person in her own right and it is her day to shine. Hence, she is the queen of her life and family and that is why Rajwada celebrates the brides of today."
Havells showcases 'Unconventionally Beautiful' range of water heaters in new TVC
The latest campaign has been conceptualized by Mullen Lintas, Delhi
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 1:23 PM | 2 min read
Havells India Limited has launched a new TVC campaign titled What-a-Heater showcasing its ‘Unconventionally Beautiful’ premium range of water heaters. Conceptualized by Mullen Lintas Delhi, the latest ad campaign introduces a state-of-the-art range of stunning water heaters from Havells. In a category that singularly talks functionality, the Havells range of water heaters come across as a much-needed breath of fresh air with its aesthetics and design excellence.
The ad takes a quirky dig showing how members of a household are all mesmerised by a beautiful, futuristic, and simply out-of-the-world product. While the members are enthralled, gazing at the exquisite piece of art, the curiosity is interrupted when the girl enters and says she is getting late for the shower. The film ends by revealing Unconventionally Beautiful range of water heaters from Havells.
Commenting on the campaign, Rohit Kapoor, EVP – Brand Marcom, Havells India Ltd “Keeping in mind the aesthetics of a modern-day bathroom, Havells range of water heaters have been designed to offer our consumers a premium experience with thoughtful design along with advanced technology, convenience, and safety. The latest campaign is an extension of this and creatively captures the brand’s commitment to provide consumers the best of design and technology.”
Garima Khandelwal, CCO, Mullen Lintas said, “Water heaters that look unconventionally beautiful, they are a thing of admiration, as if a piece of art. In the current context of the category, where bathrooms and sanitary ware in general have become a place where a lot of attention to everything is now normal. Our product leaves one speechless, in awe, at a loss of words, it was a single minded and sharp creative approach. Never before a water heater that’s made anyone go “What-a-heater” was the idea.”
The campaign is on air on major GEC, movie, news, and regional channels across HSM, West Bengal, Tamil Naidu, Karnataka AP, and Telangana. Besides TV, Campaign will also run-on digital platform, YouTube, Facebook, and Instagram.
Havells is a leading brand in Water Heating solutions, making technically superior water heaters in their own State-of-the-art Manufacturing plant at Neemrana, which has a Capacity to make 7 lacs water heaters. In order to match its ever-increasing demand, the company has recently augmented its capacity to make 14 lacs Water heaters in a year. Keeping the consumer safety as paramount, Havells since its inception, have been coming with Shock Safe Plug and Genuine Flexible Pipes which have been the industry first along with Free Standard Installation.
Commonwealth Games champ Avinash Sable begins new race as Fast&Up brand athlete
Sable was also presented with the Arjuna Award
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 12, 2022 11:34 AM | 2 min read
Avinash Sable has signed a deal with India’s leading active nutrition brand Fast&Up as its brand athlete. Having made the country proud after his historic silver-medal win in the 3000m steeplechase at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Sable was also presented with the Arjuna Award in November. The 28-year-old holds the National Record time of 8:11:20, and is keen to keep pushing with Fast&Up by his side.
“I have been using Fast&Up products to support my on-field performances since my early days. The nutrition products are certified and tested which athletes can trust. I have tried it personally and it gives me what I need to be at my best during competitions. Being an athlete myself, I am always on the move and constantly striving to improve my fitness and stamina. These products champion high-quality and performance-oriented nutrition,” Sable said, speaking on the association.
“I have been mindful of who I associate with, as my principles have always been to use the product and the brand that I truly believe in. Fast&Up ticks every requirement on the list for me, and I believe the potential for growth and range of products that Fast&Up has will make the brand the supreme choice for many sportspersons across India and the world in the coming years," Sable added
“We are happy to have Avinash as our brand athlete. It is our pleasure to support the athletes and inspire our community which continues to grow. We are invigorated by the commitment he has brought into the project and are working closely with him to further develop and expand our range of sports nutrition products for high-performing athletes,” said Fast&Up CEO Vijayaraghavan Venugopal, in a statement.
Why did e-commerce startups stop advertising on TV?
Leading D2C brands didn’t advertise on TV for months barring the IPL season
By Kanchan Srivastava | Dec 12, 2022 8:43 AM | 6 min read
India’s leading D2C brands have started curtailing their marketing budgets and television advertising has become the biggest casualty, if TAM data has any indications.
Leading D2C startups like DunZo, Nykaa, Zepto and Blinkit haven’t advertised on TV for about six months now, according to the statistics on TV ad volumes up to Nov 22, 2022 procured from TAM.
Dunzo digital, for instance, didn’t advertise at all on TV from January till November 22, barring the month of May which coincided with Indian Premier League (IPL).
Similarly, Nykaa fashion, Blinkit and SnapDeal haven't advertised on TV after May. Zepto advertised only in February and March with no TV ads in the rest of the months this year.
BookMyShow and Plum opened their TV ad account in November only (coinciding with Diwali) after drawing a blank for the entire year.
In contrast, Amazon India, Reliance (Ajio and Jiomart), Flipkart, Meesho and Mamaearth have been steady advertisers on the visual medium this year.
Interestingly, most of these etailers continued to advertise consistently on digital and other platforms during this year, the TAM data suggests.
IPL is one of the most popular live cricket tournaments that is followed by millions of consumers across the country. It attracts a large number of advertisers, including D2C, edtech, fintech brands, as sponsors of the game, teams or media partners.
How D2C brands are distancing themselves from TV except for IPL is remarkable especially since the e-commerce sector was the second-largest contributor to India’s advertising expenditure in 2021.
According to the Pitch Madison Annual Report (PMAR), it has doubled in size from Rs 3,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore between 2020 and 2021.
Besides, e-commerce retailers are expected to garner sales of $11.8 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) during this festive season which kickstarted in August, up 28% year-on-year, according to another report by Redseer.
The e-commerce sector, which is currently valued over USD 100 billion, is expected to reach USD 350 billion by 2030, consultancy firm RedSeer said in its 2021 report.
Strategic reasons
e4m sent a questionnaire to D2C brands seeking their side of the story.
Amritansu Nanda, CMO, Zepto, defended the move. “We have strategically not been heavily invested in TV as a medium given our extensive focus on geo-targeting,” Nanda said.
Nanda explained, “We tactically run campaigns on regional channels where the spillover is lower. However, overall, advertising spends on TV will continue to be limited to strategic interventions that we plan in future like our IPL campaign.”
Tanveer Khan, GM, Brand Marketing, Dunzo, says their decision to cut down on TV advertising is driven by evaluating some key factors.
“In India, there are only a few big occasions where brands spend money to push their ads. The IPL tops the list, which is why we decided to advertise on TV during that time. While we did consider other opportunities to advertise on TV across the year, we decided to stick to IPL for TV ads,” explained Khan, adding that the strategy has worked well for the company from an outcome perspective.
Khan further noted, “We have grown exponentially in the April - May period on the back of our TV advertising. With the festive season in the second half of the year, we factored that there would be an organically high demand for shopping among consumers, hence TV was not part of our strategy.”
An official from Blinkit said that marketing strategies couldn’t be shared as the company was a listed-one. Others have not responded till the time of filing this story.
Digital for Digital-First brands
TV is trusted by advertisers due to the reach and recall value that it offers. However, exponential growth of digital advertising and its emerging formats such as influencer marketing, short videos, social media and OTT have shadowed TV advertising to some extent.
Digital advertising’s market share in the India’s advertising spend has reached 48% in 2022 as against 38 percent of TV advertising, as per the year-end report of GroupM.
Besides, for digital first brands, digital advertising is the key.
Tanveer Khan, Dunzo is a digital-first brand, where performance and digital marketing have always been our priority, because our primary consumer base is most easily reachable through these mediums. However, we have always believed in experimenting with platforms and putting our best work across on all of them, including TV spots, newspaper advertising (such as our much-applauded board games print ads) and outdoor hoardings, which have been key drivers in our media mix.
Echoing the sentiments, Nanda said, “As a digital-first hyperlocal platform, the digital channels naturally enjoy a higher preference given the flexibility they offer with both communication and audience targeting. This also helps the brand maintain consistent dominance in the region and media of focus.”
Rationalization of ad spends
Ecom and D2C brands’ absence on TV is also being viewed as a measure of rationalisation amid profitability pressure and slowed down demand over the past two quarters.
Rajiv Dubey, media head, Dabur India calls it a rationalization exercise. “It is slowdown/rationalisation of ad spends in the ‘App-Based’ businesses of Ecommerce brands in midst of pressure of delivering profits as the free flow of money from the venture capital investors gradually dwindled.”
The challenges of surviving a high cash burn segment such as quick commerce have forced several players to scale back. For isntance, Reliance-backed Dunzo is in the process of shutting down a few dark stores across Delhi NCR and Hyderabad.
Snapdeal has just pulled the plug on its $152 million IPO. It has filed its IPO regulatory papers for approval in December 2021.
That’s not the case with all D2C brands though. Meesho and Zepto raised $135 million and $200 million respectively this year. Plum too managed to raise $35 million. Dunzo also raised $240 million in January.
“Each player has its own reasons for choosing its marketing platform. However funding winters in startup ecosystem has had an impact on their marketing budgets. TV advertising budgets are usually the first casualty, when brands decide to rationalise their spend to cut the cost”, says Sajal Gupta, Chief Executive, Kioas Marketing.
Funding in Indian start-ups dropped 35% to $24.7 billion in 2022 YTD from $37.2 billion in the same period last year, according to a report by market intelligence platform Tracxn. Funding in Q3 2022 dropped 58% compared to Q2 2022 and dropped by 79% compared to the peak of Q3 2021.
“Although last month has emerged as a ray of hope, it is still too early to assume that the bottom is behind us. We need to wait one or two quarters to see if the momentum continues,” said Neha Singh, co-founder and CEO, Tracxn, in her statement.
'Regional should be part of core strategy to target next generation of digital consumers'
At e4M Content Jam 2022, Dubash, COO, ShemarooMe OTT and Digital Businesses, shares why regional content has become a must for every brand today
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 3:32 PM | 2 min read
At e4M Content Jam 2022, Zubin Dubash, COO, ShemarooMe OTT and Digital Businesses, shared his insights on why regional content has become a must for every brand today.
According to Dubash, the viewership of regional language content is high on OTT platforms and local content is going to be the lowest hanging fruit in this era.
“The regional consumption of all our content is significantly growing rapidly. We are witnessing some amazing numbers on our regional content,” he mentioned.
“The customers in general are not channel-loyal. They are content-loyal. Content is where people go,” says Dubash.
He added, “We found out that there is a huge community out there that enjoys Gujarati content. We have a Gujarati content library on the platform, but beyond that we also provide guaranteed weekly content on the platform. We also commission a lot of web series and theatre plays that Gujarati people are very fond of. It’s a huge craze as far as the Gujarati community is concerned. We have seen amazing traction on our platform. We have millions of customers using our service. It helped us understand what kind of content customers really want.”
“Regional is the way to grow because it makes customers loyal to your platform. ShemarooME works on the principle of CAS (content as solution),” he shared.
Dubash summed up his session saying that regional is definitely growing and it should be a part of the core strategy to address and target the next generation of digital consumers.
Pottery Barn announces global collaboration with Deepika Padukone
The actor will work with the brand to co-create a collection
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 2:42 PM | 1 min read
Pottery Barn, a portfolio brand of Williams-Sonoma has announced a global partnership with Deepika Padukone. The actor has been signed as a brand ambassador to promote Pottery Barn’s international expansion which began with the launch of potterybarn.in in July and the opening of the company’s first retail location in September in Delhi, India. As a brand ambassador for Pottery Barn, Padukone will also work closely with the brand to co-create a collection.
“I’ve always been fascinated with spaces and my passion for interior design is no secret!” said Deepika Padukone. “I am therefore thrilled to be collaborating with global home furnishing leader Pottery Barn and look forward to creating timeless pieces together!”
“We are excited to partner with global icon Deepika Padukone,” said Monica Bhargava, Pottery Barn Chief Design Officer. “Deepika’s passion for home design and timeless sense of style resonate with Pottery Barn fans worldwide—and through our collaboration launching in 2023, customers will have the opportunity to bring Pottery Barn’s coveted designs infused with Deepika’s signature style into their own homes.”
Important to understand what makes the audience curious: Anati Zubia, Quora
The Marketing Head at Quora spoke in depth at e4m Content Jam about increasing engagement and tapping the right audience
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 2:25 PM | 3 min read
“Humans are hardwired to be curious. We have had a thirst for information and early civilization actually channeled our curiosity to lead to discoveries. One of those such discoveries was fire. Fire then spurred our first innovation, the stone tools, sears, glue and clothing. Even the music we listen to today. But today it is not so like useful in terms of survival context, but it is when it comes to our continuing education and it actually makes us happy.”
Sharing an interesting perspective about the quest for knowledge was Anati Zubia, Head of Marketing, Quora, at e4m Content Jam. She spoke in depth about the content strategies and about creating unified experiences. Zubia also spoke about the importance of creating high-quality content to increase engagement.
During the session on ‘Leveraging the Power of Intent and Curiosity’, Zubia said, “It is important to know the right target audience and utilize fire personas in order to tap in and understand the audience. It is important to understand what makes them curious. The best is to actually conduct interviews with them. Go out and talk to these people individually. Need to know who they are and find those common threads and create these personas. These personas should feel like a real person. They should feel like something that you could sit down and get to know by reading their persona.”
While talking about how content should have a continuation and should keep the audience or consumer intrigued, she said, “The solar system of content comes into play when you create content. Think of a very large content piece you have, maybe any insights report. These are very large pieces of content. How do you get people into that one piece of content to commit to actually spending the time reading in long form? Give them lots of bite-size nuggets across the path. So, maybe your annual answer report turns into several infographics, a couple of blog posts, maybe it's a video piece, or an interview with the analyst. All of those items should lead down the line into that major content piece that then takes them through their funnel from awareness to consideration and deeper into decision.”
Across Quora, 100 million+ unique users every month and 57% of Quora users use the internet to research products and brands. 48% of Quora users read consumer reviews when researching products online. Zubia said, “Next is writing high-quality content. And I know this seems super obvious. I am talking about high-quality content in the sense that high quality is not defined by you but defined by the audience.”
“Build an editorial calendar based on that. Strategizing the best time to post when the audience actually is consuming content and you can go back for a recap on this, and then continue to measure and retrospect,” she added.
AB de Villiers becomes the face of FairPlay
The cricket legend has entered into a long-term agreement with FairPlay
By exchange4media Staff | Dec 9, 2022 1:30 PM | 1 min read
AB de Villiers has entered into a long-term partnership with FairPlay as their ambassador.
“FairPlay has always been at the heart of everything I have done,” says the upbeat South African, “so it feels like a natural fit. We want people to have fun, to be careful and responsible in everything they do… and, of course, to play to win.”
A FairPlay spokesperson said: “We are excited to work alongside ABD and to celebrate the spirit of sport which he represents. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership.”
