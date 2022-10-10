Kia onboarded as automotive partner for FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup India 2022

68 vehicles will be used by FIFA to transport national football teams, referees, match officials, delegates, and other VIPs during the entire event

Kia India supplied 68 vehicles across its product range to FIFA, to support the transportation needs at the U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™. The vehicles, including 30 units of Kia Carens, 20 units of Kia Carnival and 18 units Kia Seltos were handed over to FIFA officials in a vehicle handover ceremony at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai held on 7th October 2022. The ceremony was attended by Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director & CEO, Kia India and Jaime Yarza, Director of Tournaments, FIFA.

Kia is the official automotive partner for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™. Kia vehicles will be used by FIFA to transport national football teams, referees, match officials, delegates, and other VIPs during the entire event. Kia will also provide 24-hour roadside assistance to FIFA, throughout the tournament.

Tae-Jin Park, Managing Director & CEO, Kia India said, “We are extremely proud to be associated with FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™as the official automotive partner. With the rising popularity of football in India, this partnership made a natural fit here. FIFA tournaments are followed by millions of football fans worldwide and associating with such platforms allows us to reach out to Kia enthusiasts on a large scale. Kia and FIFA have been long term partners and being a part of this event in India has been an absolute privilege. With a passion for sports, Kia India is committed to support such global tournaments by offering its world class products that cater to the mobility needs of one and all.”

Jaime Yarza, Director of Tournaments at FIFA said, “Kia has been a trusted partner of FIFA since a very long time, and we are excited to team up with them once again for the U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™. Kia understands our transportation needs and have an important role to play in the operational success of the event. We are confident that this partnership with Kia will help both reach out to a wider audience and take football closer to its fans worldwide.”

Kia has been an official sponsor of FIFA on numerous events, including the FIFA World Cup™, since the beginning of the partnership in 2007. The FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup 2022™ will be held in India from 11th – 30th October’22 with matches to be held in Navi Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar and Goa. This is the 7th edition of the biennial youth tournament and the first-ever FIFA women’s competition to be hosted by India.

Photo caption: (L-R) Ankush Arora, Project Director, Local Organizing Committee for FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup India 2022™, Tae-Jin Park, MD & CEO, Kia India, Jaime Yarza, Director of Tournaments, FIFA & Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales Officer, Kia India along with the event mascot ‘Ibha’ at the vehicle handover ceremony.

Read more news about (marketing news, latest marketing news,internet marketing, marketing India, digital marketing India, media marketing India, advertising news)