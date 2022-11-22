Kalyan Jewellers joins FIFA World cup campaign with Es Vida collection

With the FIFA World Cup kickstarted, Kalyan Jewellers has forayed into the mix with the launch of a football-themed jewellery – Es Vida. The brand has kickstarted the campaign with ace Indian Women’s Footballer Sweety Devi, the all-new limited edition jewellery designs of Es Vida pays tribute to the country’s vibrant football culture.

Es Vida is a Spanish phrase that means ‘It’s Life’ – which is exactly what football is to its millions of supporters. This set of gender-neutral platinum and rose gold jewellery from Kalyan Jewellers provides fans with an opportunity to display their passion for the game.

The campaign focuses on promoting this special edition pendant which will stay in the market for only a limited period. The post showcases ace footballer Sweety Devi posing with the pendant around her neck.

Talking about this unique football memorabilia, Ramesh Kalyanaraman, Executive Director – Kalyan Jewellers said, “We are delighted to introduce Es Vida to the passionate and enthusiastic football community in India and the Middle East. We believe that these all-new soccer-inspired designs will be something that the footballing community would love to wear and flaunt, as they celebrate this game season. In a brand first, we have associated with India’s football icons for the Es Vida campaign, and we hope that fans for whom football is life, will embrace Es Vida.”

Adding further, Sweety Devi says, “I am extremely happy to be a part of this campaign, personally I think the pendant looks magnificent. With FIFA World Cup around the corner, I am sure this will have a lot of takers. I would like to thank Kalyan Jewellers for this beautiful gift and an innovative campaign and lastly would also like to thank my agent, Abhishek Sharma.”

Abhishek Sharma, CEO of Athletes today, and agent of Sweety Devi says, “Sports and luxury products go hand in hand, I would firstly like to congratulate Kalyan Jewellers for this innovative idea of making a pendant in the shape of a football. With the world cup fervour on an all-time high this will surely take the brand to another level. I am also thrilled that a reputed brand like them is connecting with the football fans across the subcontinent with Sweety being the key face of this campaign.”

