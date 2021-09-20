It's #TimetoReconnect, says Bengaluru airport in its new campaign

Aimed at establishing itself as a destination versus just being a transit point, Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru has launched a marketing campaign - #TimetoReconnect. The campaign focuses on reassuring passengers about safe airport experiences and encourages them to travel and reconnect with their loved ones.

Since the pandemic began, people are missing the social interactions and connections they used to enjoy in the past. These include, connecting with their loved ones, impromptu getaways, pre-flight food indulgences, gift shopping and mini splurges. Through this campaign, BLR Airport aims to encourage people to reconnect with their friends, family, or even their personal self and at the same time be reassured of a safe airport environment.

At the heart of the campaign are three short digital films which focus on various aspects of airport operations, including vaccinated staff, contactless payments, and contactless travel. The #TimeToReconnect campaign, conceptualised by Dentsumcgarrybowen India, focuses on the theme of urging passengers and visitors to make the most of airport experiences such as shopping, dining, live gigs at The Quad by BLR and much more. The films are aimed at reminding them of little moments of indulgence and interaction that used to take place when they travelled through the airport regularly.

Commenting on the campaign, Shalini Rao, Chief Marketing Officer, Bangalore International Airport Ltd., said, “As we slowly move away from virtual connect to human connect, we have observed that people are now waiting to travel again, but safety is on everyone’s mind. Through our #TimetoReconnect campaign, we want to assure our passengers about a safe airport experience, and we hope to ease their worries as they begin to reconnect with all the experiences they missed out on.

The campaign also focuses on the little things that people enjoy about travel which brings in an element of nostalgia, example: grabbing a bite of their favourite idli-vada before boarding, relishing their favourite filter coffee at the airport, indulging in some retail therapy before their holiday, seeing familiar faces at the airport or making new friends on the journey. As an airport, we have always believed in bringing people closer together, but the pandemic has restricted this social interaction. With the upcoming festive season, it’s time for all of us to reconnect with our loved ones, embark on new journeys, fulfill our travel bucket list while being cautious and safe about our personal wellbeing. As an extension to the campaign, we have several exciting announcements planned in the coming weeks; stay tuned to our Social Media pages @BLRAirport to know more.”

The first film of the campaign went live on September 8, 2021, across all digital platforms of BLR Airport. The campaign will further be extended across various mediums at the Terminal and Airport campus. In the coming weeks, two more films will go live, and an exciting contest will be announced to drive engagement with our passengers and social media followers.

Driven by a customer-centric mindset, BIAL has ensured that stringent measures are in place at every passenger touch point to make air travel as safe as possible during the pandemic. BLR Airport introduced contactless travel from parking to boarding, contactless payment options at all the stores and continued sanitization of facilities, round-the-cock. To safeguard the health and well-being of passengers, majority of frontline staff at the airport are vaccinated and follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour. Heightened safety, hygiene measures and vaccinated frontline workers ensure safe and positive experiences for passengers, during the pandemic and beyond.

