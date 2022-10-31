Ishaan Khatter and Tara Sutaria roped in as brand ambassadors for Nature 4 Nature

Nature 4 Nature, the complete beauty care range, launched its first brand film featuring Tara Sutaria and Ishaan, who are roped in as brand ambassadors. Renowned Bollywood producer Anand Pandit in association with Yash Birla Ventures is behind the 100% natural skin & hair care brand. Nature 4 Nature speaks about love and compassion by offering its consumers 100% natural products. The brand is set to enter the beauty & personal care category and is all set to start with online sales through its website and other popular marketplace.

Conceptualized and curated by ^ a t o m Network, the campaign beautifully captures the clockwork lives of two individuals, who constantly get reminders from different natural elements around them to skip the concrete jungle matrix and find their natural selves. The film is a visual metaphor for how it feels when you use Nature 4 Nature.

"We're proud to launch the brand that walks the talk. No chemicals, all-natural, and even the packaging is mango wood. But we're prouder that the ^ a t o m team has done everything from scratch. From strategy to packaging design, communication to execution, we managed to craft the entire journey of long term equity and short term performance. Along with the brand ambassadors, the director, the team from Hallucinogen and Anand Bhaskar have helped us to turn our vision into a beautiful, magical reality. And all these were possible because of the backing of the visionary entrepreneurs." Yash Kulshresth, CCO, ^ a t o m added.

The brand's website has been created to provide customers with a personalized experience by proposing products depending on their skin type and concerns. For every product purchased from the website, a fruit tree will be planted in the jungles of Madhya Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, increasing the farmers' income.

Talking about the launch Yash Birla, Founder, Nature 4 Nature said, "We want to build a brand that isn't just concerned with human well-being but also contributes significantly to a sustainable and healthy future. Our objective is to provide our customers with 100% natural products rather than the increasingly popular acids. The raw ingredients used in the product and packaging come from around the country."

Commenting further, Bollywood film Producer and Founder of Nature 4 Nature, Anand Pandit said, “It is a pleasure to delve into skincare by honoring Indian heritage through Ayurveda. The brand commemorates Indian roots by using all natural components and using packaging that is sustainable in nature. We hope to come closer to nature and its people by blending all resources into beauty.

The brand film also has a unique and catchy background score by music director Anand Bhaskar titled 'Bhoole Bisre'.

