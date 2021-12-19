In new campaign, Organic India promotes healthy eating practices amongst children

The #TowardsHealthyEating campaign lays emphasis on the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle for children by including nutritious and chemical-free food in their diet

Eighteen months of quarantines, virtual school, disrupted routines, excessive screen time and guidelines that encouraged sedentariness have rapidly caught up in kids and resulted in childhood obesity, reports the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Obese children are at a higher risk of developing health issues and are often ridiculed and bullied leading to an increased risk of depression and anxiety.

Inspired by the age-old philosophy of prevention is better than cure, Organic India, which provides certified organic herbal and Ayurvedic health products, has launched a campaign #TowardsHealthyEating with the aim to promote healthy eating practices amongst children. The campaign addresses the parents and urges them to check the kind of words children are learning referring to unhealthy ingredients like Trans Fat, Artificial Sweetener, MSG, and Food Dyes, etc., as ‘Bad Word’ and nutrients like Omega3, proteins, vitamins, calcium, and minerals as ‘Good Word’.

Sharing details about the campaign, Akila Chandrasekar, Head Marketing, Organic India, said, “The pandemic has reinforced the need to instill healthy eating habits in children from a young age. Building holistic wellness is important to tackle the growing health concerns amongst kids. We, at Organic India, firmly advocate the benefits of healthy eating and healthy living, and hence, want to spread awareness among parents through this campaign.”

The campaign lays emphasis on the need to maintain a healthy lifestyle for children by including nutritious and chemical-free food in their diet. It also talks about how unhealthy eating habits can result in obesity leading to issues like diabetes, heart ailments, and so on.

