Organic India appoints Akila Chandrasekar as Marketing Head

Before joining Organic India, she has worked with companies such as Titan, Britannia, and Godrej

Organic India, manufacturer and exporter of organic teas, infusions, herbal supplements and food, has appointed Akila Chandrasekar as its new Head of Marketing. Chandrasekar will head the marketing strategy & operations, and will also be responsible for Organic India’s overall brand equity and architecture. Chandrasekar will report to Subrata Dutta, Group Managing Director at Organic India.

Commenting on the appointment, Dutta said, “We are pleased to welcome Akila to Organic India. She brings with her over 22 years of experience in the field of Marketing and Branding. We are sure her rich experience in the FMCG sector will further drive the growth strategy for Organic India”.

Akila is an alumnus of Narsee Monjee Institute of Management, Mumbai. Her strength is driving the brand positioning and garnering mind share through effective product management and communication.

aBefore joining Organic India, she has worked with companies such as Titan, Britannia, Godrej and 3M and held numerous executive-level positions with various other brands.

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)