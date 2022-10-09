Ikea invites people to shop for festive season in new campaign

Ikea India recently launched its ad campaign- Ghar Aajao, showcasing its upcoming festive collection, influencing people to visit their shopping store to shop more in this festive season.

The campaign aims to present a variety of ideas for people seeking to decorate their homes this festive season. Ikea featured a variety of products in the ad campaign. Products like cutlery and Jars are beautifully displayed in TVC. In the first advertisement, Ikea breaks the shopping stereotypes presently witnessed in Indian Society where Women show interest in festive shopping, home decor, and Kitchen decor. The advertisement presents two men visiting Ikea home store and shopping together during festive times and purchasing kitchen cutlery and jars. It passes the message of equality in society.



The second TVC presents a couple experimenting with various styles for a room set at Ikea’s store. It shows that both men and women are equally interested in room decor during festive times. The campaign is live across television and various digital platforms. Let’s wait and watch how Ikea’s new ad campaign impacts the people this festive season

