Hrithik Roshan named brand ambassador for LupinLife's Be One

LupinLife, the consumer healthcare business of global pharma major, Lupin Limited (Lupin), announced today that it has roped in Bollywood megastar and fitness icon Hrithik Roshan, as the brand ambassador for the recently launched Be One, an Ayurvedic energy supplement.

Speaking on this association Rajeev Sibal, President, India Region Formulations, Lupin said, “We are very excited to have Bollywood’s most energetic fitness icon, Hrithik Roshan as the brand ambassador for Be One. Resonating with brand Hrithik Roshan - a proponent of healthy living and active lifestyle, Be One is specifically designed to combat fatigue and help restore an adults’ energy reserve."

Speaking on the association, Bollywood star, Hrithik Roshan said, “I'm happy to partner with LupinLife’s Be One, an Ayurvedic, non-addictive daily health supplement. This meets the modern day needs of energizing the mind and body in a healthy manner, while promoting the wellness solutions prescribed by Ayurveda."

Read more news about (internet advertising India, internet advertising, advertising India, digital advertising India, media advertising India)